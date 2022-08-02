 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

REPORT: Phillies grab a reliever in David Robertson

He’s baaaaaaaaaaaaack!

By Ethan Witte
The bullpen for the Phillies has been a strength and the team is now adding to it, bringing back former Phillies legend David Robertson for another go ‘round.

This is a solid deal for the team to make as Robertson has had a rennaissance in Chicago this year. He’ll be expected to help shoulder the late inning load along with Brad Hand and Seranthony Dominguez.

Losing Ben Brown hurts, but at the same time, Dombrowski has a solid idea of which pitching prospects to keep and which ones to deal. Trust will have to given to him here.

We’ll have more on this later.

