REPORT: Phillies get their fifth starter, add Noah Syndergaard

And the starter has been acquired

By Ethan Witte
/ new
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Needing a fifth starter, the Phillies have decided to add a somewhat divisive starter by trading for Noah Syndergaard.

The Angels have used a six man rotation all season, something that has kept Syndergaard relatively healthy all season long. The biggest issue is going to be his transitioning to being both in a regular rotation and giving them the innings they want from a starting pitching. Couple this with adding David Robertson to deepen the bullpen and suddenly, the pitching of the Phillies looks like a weapon.

The return of Mickey Moniak shouldn’t be surprising as the Brandon Marsh deal has made him somewhat expendable, but what was the other prospect you say?

Doesn’t seem an exorbitant amount to pay for Syndergaard, so let’s mark this as a win for the Phillies.

We’ll have more to come.

