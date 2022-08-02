REPORT: Phillies get their fifth starter, add Noah Syndergaard

Needing a fifth starter, the Phillies have decided to add a somewhat divisive starter by trading for Noah Syndergaard.

Phillies have traded Mickey Moniak and a second prospect to the Angels for Noah Syndergaard, sources tell @TheAthleticMLB — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) August 2, 2022

The Angels have used a six man rotation all season, something that has kept Syndergaard relatively healthy all season long. The biggest issue is going to be his transitioning to being both in a regular rotation and giving them the innings they want from a starting pitching. Couple this with adding David Robertson to deepen the bullpen and suddenly, the pitching of the Phillies looks like a weapon.

The return of Mickey Moniak shouldn’t be surprising as the Brandon Marsh deal has made him somewhat expendable, but what was the other prospect you say?

Second prospect is OF Jadiel Sanchez, sources tell @TheAthleticMLB. https://t.co/xaq7hGtzbo — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 2, 2022

Doesn’t seem an exorbitant amount to pay for Syndergaard, so let’s mark this as a win for the Phillies.

We’ll have more to come.