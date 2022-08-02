Those trades were cool, this game was not: Braves 13, Phillies 1

On MLB trade deadline day we saw the Phillies acquire Brandon Marsh, David Robertson, and Noah Syndergaard. Three names that should be able to help this team make a playoff push. After a crazy day in the MLB, the Phillies still had a game to play against the Atlanta Braves. It was a forgettable game as Atlanta won 13-1.

Nick Nelson started the game for the Phillies in what was another bullpen game. Hopefully, one of the last after the addition of Syndergaard. Nelson was opposed by rookie Spencer Strider who is having a breakout season. Strider dominated the Phillies the last time these teams met. So we knew the odds were against them heading into this game.

The ‘Phils scored first in the top of the second on an RBI double by Darick Hall which knocked in Nick Castellanos from first base. That run was the only one scored through the first 2.5 innings. But, in the bottom of the third Nelson hit the first batter and walked the second. So with runners on first and second with none out, Connor Brogdon entered the game.

Darick Hall lines it off the glove of Matt Olson and that allows Nick Castellanos to score! pic.twitter.com/qXjkzrFvx0 — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) August 2, 2022

With two outs and bases loaded, Eddie Rosario ripped an infield single off the glove of Rhys Hoskins that scored the first two runs for the Braves. After three innings the Phillies trailed 2-1.

It did not get any better from there. In the bottom of the fourth, the Braves scored another run on a Ronald Acuna Jr. RBI single. Then in the fifth, Atlanta blew the game open. Corey Knebel came in to start the inning and gave up five runs while only getting two outs. The Braves punished Knebel for five hits including a two-run homer by Orlando Arcia.

Orlando Arcia - Atlanta Braves (6) 2-run

pic.twitter.com/CrBO8OhQZp — MLB Homerun Tracker (@Homerun_Tracker) August 3, 2022

Mark Appel came in for Knebel to stop the bleeding but instead gave up three straight base runners and the Braves tacked on another run to go up 9-1. The Braves sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning and added seven hits to take total control of the game.

Strider was locked in all game long. After scoring one run off him in the second the Phillies could not touch him the rest of the game. The 23-year-old rookie had six straight strikeouts from the fifth to seventh innings as he racked up a career-high 13 in the game.

The final line for the righty included 6.2 innings pitched, three hits, one run, and 13 strikeouts. It would be cool if the Phillies did not have to face him anymore this year. Despite the score, we got to see Edmundo Sosa make his team debut for the Phillies after checking in at third base in the seventh inning.

Atlanta scored four runs over the seventh and eighth innings to get the 13 runs. The ‘Phils were held to one run on four hits in the game. With Hall getting two hits and one a piece for Castellanos and Stott.

The Phillies get a shot to split this two-game series tomorrow when they send Zack Wheeler to the mound against Charlie Morton. Of the newest acquisitions, Robertson is expected to be in uniform with Marsh and Syndergaard set to join the team on Thursday.