Rise and Phight: 8/22/2022

That was tough to watch.
When the Phillies lost both games their best starters were on the mound, we figured that would be tough to see. Watching take Bailey Falter’s start was nice, but the manner in which they lost Sunday, trying to stretch David Robertson for one more inning over two days?
Difficult to see.
Now, they need to beat up on bad teams coming to Philadelphia, something that has been an issue in past years. They must win at least five of these next seven. It’s kind of necessary at this point.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- After watching most of the Little League Classic, it was announced the Phillies and Nationals would play in next year’s version.
- Bryce Harper is at “85-90%” with his thumb and expects to head out on a rehab assignment this week.
- Before he was shut down due to his triceps hurting, Seranthony Dominguez talked about how he has reemerged as a force in the bullpen ($).
- In order to make the playoffs, the Phillies will need contributions from everyone, like the one Bailey Falter put up over the weekend ($).
MLB news:
- The Rays made a bit of history over the weekend with their lineup.
- Even though it came against the Phillies, it was pretty neat to see Nate Fisher go from a bank job to the major leagues in weeks.
- Wander Franco was pulled from a rehab assignment, further hurting his chances of making it back any time soon.
Loading comments...