Rise and Phight: 8/22/2022

That was tough to watch.

When the Phillies lost both games their best starters were on the mound, we figured that would be tough to see. Watching take Bailey Falter’s start was nice, but the manner in which they lost Sunday, trying to stretch David Robertson for one more inning over two days?

Difficult to see.

Now, they need to beat up on bad teams coming to Philadelphia, something that has been an issue in past years. They must win at least five of these next seven. It’s kind of necessary at this point.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: