Rise and Phight: 8/23/2022

Lineup construction isn’t what it used to be. We all remember the days of the speedy leadoff hitter, followed by the guy who could “handle the bat” batting second and so on. Now, in this enlightened era, we know that the leadoff hitter needs to get on base and that the best hitter on the team should bat second.

With the Phillies, I’ve been wondering a lot about their current lineup construction. Kyle Schwarber has been leadoff for quite a while and while it has worked, I wonder if it could be better. Not to get too long with this as it is just the daily links piece, but I wonder if the lineup couldn’t be better functioning if it were this:

Stott

Hoskins

Schwarber

Realmuto

Bohm

Segura

Castellanos

center fielder of choice

Could just be me thinking too much, but I kind of like this lineup.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: