Rise and Phight: 8/23/2022

Lineup construction isn’t what it used to be. We all remember the days of the speedy leadoff hitter, followed by the guy who could “handle the bat” batting second and so on. Now, in this enlightened era, we know that the leadoff hitter needs to get on base and that the best hitter on the team should bat second.
With the Phillies, I’ve been wondering a lot about their current lineup construction. Kyle Schwarber has been leadoff for quite a while and while it has worked, I wonder if it could be better. Not to get too long with this as it is just the daily links piece, but I wonder if the lineup couldn’t be better functioning if it were this:
Stott
Hoskins
Schwarber
Realmuto
Bohm
Segura
Castellanos
center fielder of choice
Could just be me thinking too much, but I kind of like this lineup.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Bryce Harper has begun his rehab assignment, meaning he is getting closer to re-joining the Phillies.
- The Phillies called up lefty Michael Plassmeyer to help with their suddenly beleaguered bullpen.
- To help alleviate some pressure on the starting staff, Darick Hall will be sent to the minors and Cristopher Sanchez will be called up to make a spot start.
MLB news:
- The Mets are going to the playoffs and Max Scherzer wants to pitch as much as possible. How they do that means they have to get ready now ($).
- Another day, another athlete that doesn’t know how to act around people, this time its Kenny Lofton being accused of sexual misconduct.
- The trade deadline has come and gone, but this piece gives a glimpse of what it is actually like to be traded at the deadline and all the things that go into it.
- Albert Pujols, back from an apparent dip into the fountain of youth, hit home run number 693 yesterday.
Loading comments...