Diaz disciplined by the Daycare: Phillies 7, Reds 6

Had you watched any Phillies game over the past few weeks, you would have seen that tonight was the special “Out from Left Field” broadcast for the announcers. One previous iteration of this broadcast brought the memorable catch in center field by Tom McCarthy, but the Reds in town, it was hoped that maybe tonight would be more fireworks than anything, what with their pitching staff struggling.

Instead, an unexpected pitcher’s duel broke out in Philadelphia tonight, one where the starter for the Reds, Nick Lodolo, didn’t allow a baserunner for a long time. His counterpoint, Ranger Suarez, was almost equally as good for five innings himself. In those first five innings, both pitchers were so good, the broadcast from the outfield was the most entertaining thing about the game.

In the sixth inning, things started to break loose a bit. For the Phillies, it was a negative thing since Suarez lost all of his command that inning. It began with a Jonathan India double, a sacrifice bunt by Nick Senzel, a Kyle Farmer walk and a Mike Moustakas single and bam, 1-0 Reds. Donovan Solano singled to load the bases, then walks to Aristides Aquino and Jose Barrero and all of a sudden, the Reds led 3-0. Michael Plassmeyer would come into make his major league debut and was able to keep it close, a good thing too since in the bottom of the frame, the offense woke up.

Up to that point. Lodolo was working on a perfect game. Nothing was really even threatening either as he had completely shut the Phillies’ offense down. Edmundo Sosa ended that by doubling to begin the evening, then went to third when Rhys Hoskins walked and the ball got away a bit. Alec Bohm followed with a single, scoring Sosa and breaking up the shutout. J.T. Realmuto followed, saw a pitch to his liking and ripped one to the gap for an RBI triple that scored both runners and tied the game at three.

J.T. Realmuto's 2 RBI triple ties this game up! pic.twitter.com/CVAKXAQYIt — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) August 24, 2022

That triple ended Lodolo’s night, Buck Farmer coming to relieve him and face Nick Castellanos. Castellanos took the first pitch he saw, roped it into left field, scoring Realmuto and giving the lead to the Phillies, 4-3.

Here are three facts about Nick Castellanos:



1) he's on absolute fire

2) he has a 13-game hitting streak

3) he just gave us the lead pic.twitter.com/9pMOU9rzxp — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 24, 2022

In the seventh, Matt Vierling got himself on the board with a much needed home run that extended the lead to 5-3, a long one into left field.

Vierling extends the lead! pic.twitter.com/t0l4znD1ay — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 24, 2022

The eighth inning was quite eventful as well. Jose Alvarado came in to relieve, but put himself into immediate trouble on a double and a single put runners on the corners and no one out. Alvarado was quite wild, but one pitch he got over the plate was put into the gap in left center field by Aquino, scoring one and giving the Reds runners on second and third with still no one out. Alvarado settled down, struck out the side and let loose with emotion as the lead stayed intact.

In the ninth, Brad Hand was the choice for closer and was almost immediately let down by Sosa, whose error put a runner on first with one out, then was followed by a single that gave Cincinnati two runners with one out. The next batter flied out and the stadium could smell a victory.

Everyone except T.J. Friedl.

TJ FRIEDL GIVES THE REDS THE LEAD‼️ pic.twitter.com/WcatLuGI3V — Votto Still Bangs™ (@EvilJoeyVotto) August 24, 2022

The lead was back with the Reds, but they had to send a Diaz out to the mound, a family that the Phillies have hit well this season. Tonight, it was no different.

Jean Segura led off with a walk, then saw Bryson Stott enter the batter’s box as a pinch hitter. Third pitch he saw?

Blasted.

BRYSON STOTT TIES IT! THANK YOU REDS DEFENSE! pic.twitter.com/i2oHPEaEEe — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) August 24, 2022

Matt Vierling struck out, but Nick Maton came up as another pinch hitter and on a very strange pitch choice/location, he turned on a fastball, laced a single into right and ended the game in victory for the Phillies.

Nick Maton walks it off! Thank goodness! pic.twitter.com/EEKIvgd7DJ — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) August 24, 2022

This team truly does just feel different this year. It might be the Thomson Midas Touch, but it seems that a lot of the moves he is making are panning out. It helps that the players he has to use are much more talented this year, but the different feel the team has makes this one that might be remembered.