Rise and Phight: 8/24/2022

The broadcast from the outfield is always a good time. Tyrese Maxey is always a great guy to talk to, the constant stream of food making its way down to them, but my favorite part was the accordion being played right in John Kruk’s ear. I wish they had had a camera on his face to see his reaction.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Bryce Harper went to Lehigh Valley to rehab and homered in his first at bat. Just bring him up as soon as possible.
- Darick Hall went to Lehigh Valley as well, with Yairo Munoz brought up. Here’s why it was Hall that had to go.
- Brace yourselves, folks: Marcus Hayes has written about how the Phillies are pretty good and have given the fans a reason to believe.
MLB news:
- Fernando Tatis, Jr. met with the media yesterday to discuss his suspension and say that he’s having shoulder surgery.
- Walker Buehler also had some injury news, announcing for himself that he was having Tommy John surgery again, keeping him out until 2024.
- Byron Buxton had to go on the injured list with an injury that he has had for a while now.
