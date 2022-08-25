Rise and Phight: 8/25/2022

The 2023 season schedule was released yesterday and there were some highlights to it. The first one is of course that the schedule is balanced not only in the National League, but in all of baseball. The Phillies will play every team in baseball next year for the first time ever, while also dropping the number of divisional games from 19 to 13. It’s more of an effort to showcase the different players around the league instead of only seeing them a once every few years.

The other big improvement was the start time is pushed up a bit from 7:05 to 6:40. This is also probably more of a push to grab more young fans who can’t stay for a whole game, but maybe might be able to get in another inning or two.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: