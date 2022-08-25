Rise and Phight: 8/25/2022

The 2023 season schedule was released yesterday and there were some highlights to it. The first one is of course that the schedule is balanced not only in the National League, but in all of baseball. The Phillies will play every team in baseball next year for the first time ever, while also dropping the number of divisional games from 19 to 13. It’s more of an effort to showcase the different players around the league instead of only seeing them a once every few years.
The other big improvement was the start time is pushed up a bit from 7:05 to 6:40. This is also probably more of a push to grab more young fans who can’t stay for a whole game, but maybe might be able to get in another inning or two.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The team lost a bit of pitching depth when Tyler Cyr was claimed off of waivers by the Oakland A’s.
- Steve Carlton had that incredible season in 1972 and it still resonates with this one fan all the time.
- The rehab assignment of Bryce Harper to Lehigh Valley has been a huge lift to that franchise in more than one way ($).
MLB news:
- Oneil Cruz hit a baseball 122.4 miles per hour yesterday and the sound it made was music to our ears.
- Here are highlights for all 30 teams in the 2023 schedule.
- Evan Drellich has written a new book on the Astros’ cheating scandal with this excerpt detailing how he deleted things off his phone he didn’t want MLB to see ($).
- The Nationals are calling up their top pitching prospect to give the team a little boost to get through the rest of the year.
