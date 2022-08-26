Phight Club: Week 20

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in about 1,000 words.

Week Record: 5-3

Season Record: 70-55

Game 118 (L) - Phillies 2, Mets 7

Box: Nola (L): 5 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, BB, 9 K, HR. Schwarber: 2 for 5, 2 RBI. Realmuto: 3 for 4. Stott: 1 for 4, 3B. RPs: Nelson, Bellatti, Coonrod. Errors: Bohm (throwing).

Storylines: Nola really struggled, giving up 5 earned runs for the fourth time this season. Schwarber’s two-run single in the fifth gave the Phillies their only two runs of the game.

Photo of the Game:

Game 119 (L) - Phillies 2, Mets 8

Box: Wheeler (L): 5.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 6 K. Segura: 1 for 3, RBI. RPs: Brogdon, Hand, Nelson, Hall.

Storylines: The worst way to follow up a Nola clunker of a start is with a Wheeler clunker. It wasn’t pretty. It was a closer game than the final score portrays, until the Mets scored four in the top of the ninth to put the win out of reach.

Photo of the Game:

Game 120 (W) - Phillies 4, Mets 1

Box: Falter (W): 6 IP, 2 H, ER, 2 BB, 3 K. Schwarber: 2 for 4, 3B. Hoskins: 2 for 4, RBI. Bohm: 1 for 5, 2 RBI. Realmuto: 1 for 4, RBI. RPs: Alvarado, Robertson (S).

Storylines: Bailey Falter was the star of the second game of the double header, as he held a surging Mets offense to just two hits and one run in six innings.

Injury watch and Transactions: Falter recalled from LV as extra man for double header.

Photo of the Game:

Game 121 (L) - Phillies 9, Mets 10

Box: Gibson: 4.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 3 K. Bohm: 3 for 5, 6 RBI, 2 HR. Maton: 1 for 3, 2 RBI. Segura: 1 for 1, RBI, HR. RPs: Bellatti, Alvarado, Brogdon (BS0, Hand, Robertson (L, BS), Cyr. Errors: Bohm (fielding), Zimmer (fielding).

Storylines: Alec Bohm hit two three-run homers and Jean Segura came off the bench with a solo homer to give the Phillies the lead in the bottom of the eighth, but the bullpen couldn’t get three outs without giving up runs, and the Phillies lost.

Injury watch and Transactions: Tyler Cyr selected from LV; Falter optioned to LV; Knebel transferred to 60-day IL; Dominguez placed on 15-day IL retroactive to 8/18 (right triceps tendinitis).

Photo of the Game:

Series: Mets win 3-1

Game 122 (W) - Phillies 4, Reds 1

Box: Syndergaard (W): 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, HR. Schwarber: 0 for 4, 4 K. Bohm: 3 for 4. Realmuto: 2 for 4, RBI. Castellanos: 2 for 4, 2 RBI, HR. Stott: 1 for 4, RBI, HR. RPs: Coonrod, Bellatti (S).

Storylines: Man, are the Phillies glad to be done with that Mets series. Syndergaard was phenomenal, and Castellanos and Stott went back to back in the second to give the Phillies all the runs they needed to get back in the win column. Castellanos’s RBI-double in the third and Realmuto’s RBI-double in fifth were the icing on the cake.

Injury watch and Transactions: Cyr DFA; Michael Plassmeyer selected from LV.

Photo of the Game:

Game 123 (W) - Phillies 7, Reds 6

Box: Suarez: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K. Schwarber: 0 for 4, 3 K. Bohm: 1 for 3, RBI. Realmuto: 1 for 3, 2 RBI, 3B. Castellanos: 1 for 4, RBI. Vierling: 1 for 4, RBI. HR. Maton: 1 for 1, RBI. RPs: Plassmeyer, Alvarado, Hand (W, BS). Errors: Sosa (throwing).

Storylines: Maton got his first career walk off hit, a single in the bottom of the ninth that scored Stott from third. Plassmeyer made his MLB debut, allowing no baserunners and striking out one in 1.1 IP. Castellanos continued his hitting streak, he’s now at 13 games straight. The Phillies came from behind twice, once in the sixth to take a 4-3 lead and once in the ninth to win the game. They were no-hit through the first five innings until Sosa’s double in the sixth.

Injury watch and Transactions: Munoz recalled; Hall optioned to LV. Bryce Harper is back in action — he started his rehab assignment with Lehigh Valley. In his first game, Harper went 2 for 3 with 2 solo home runs, 2 walks, and was caught stealing.

Photo of the Game:

Game 124 (W) - Phillies 7, Reds 5

Box: Sanchez (W): 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 7 K, 2 HR. Schwarber: 1 for 4, RBI. Hoskins: 2 for 4, 3 RBI. Bohm: 1 for 4, RBI. Realmuto: 3 for 5, RBI, HR. Castellanos: 2 for 5. Segura: 3 for 5. Vierling: 2 for 3, RBI, 3B. RPs: Nelson, Bellatti, Brogdon, Robertson (S). Errors: Munoz (fielding).

Storylines: Cris Sanchez did exactly what the Phillies needed him to do in his spot start: He gave the rotation an extra day and gave the Phillies a very good chance to win the game. Castellanos and Realmuto continue to be hot at the plate, and the bullpen did very good bullpen things.

Injury watch and Transactions: Sanchez recalled; Plassmeyer optioned; Cyr claimed off waivers by Oakland.

Photo of the Game:

Game 125 (W) - Phillies 4, Reds 0

Box: Nola (W): 9 IP, 5 H, 11 K, HBP. Schwarber: 1 for 4, RBI, HR. Stott: 1 for 3, SB. Stubbs: 1 for 3. Vierling: 1 for 3. Zimmer: 2 for 3. Sosa: 1 for 2, 3 RBI.

Storylines: Nola threw a complete game shutout for just the third time in his career, and did so with just 101 pitches. Schwarber’s homer was his NL-leading 35th and the Phillies completed a four-game sweep for the fourth time so far this season. Castellanos’s hit streak came to an end at 14 games.

Injury watch and Transactions: Bryce Harper is set to return this weekend against the Pirates; Wheeler placed on 15-day IL retroactive to 8/22 (right forearm tightness); Marsh started his rehab assignment with LV.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Phillies sweep 4-0

Media Moment of the Week:

This week’s media moment is another great piece of journalism from Alex Coffey, sharing a recent challenge Jean Segura gave Bryson Stott to changed his approach at the plate. Segura’s challenge sparked a 6-for-10 streak for Stott, who’s having an outstanding August so far.

A few weeks ago, Jean Segura gave Bryson Stott a challenge: why not go 10 AB using just your two-strike approach? Stott went 6-for-10.



Now, his two-strike approach is his all-the-time approach, and it's paying off. Stott is hitting .323/.353/.431 in Aug: https://t.co/RYwpNXVGzI pic.twitter.com/VDV7G3MFVU — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) August 22, 2022

Moment of the Week:

Poll What was the most memorable moment this week? Falter’s great outing

Bohm’s two 3-run homers

Phillies lose to Mets 10-9

Syndergaard’s 7 IP

MV3 back in action in LV

Maton’s walk off

Nola’s complete game shutout vote view results 4% Falter’s great outing (1 vote)

14% Bohm’s two 3-run homers (3 votes)

4% Phillies lose to Mets 10-9 (1 vote)

0% Syndergaard’s 7 IP (0 votes)

9% MV3 back in action in LV (2 votes)

23% Maton’s walk off (5 votes)

42% Nola’s complete game shutout (9 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Question of the Week:

Since Rob Thomson took over as the manager on June 3, the Phillies have a 48-26 record — a win percentage of .648 that over the course of a full 162 game season would give them 105 wins. That’s even before taking into consideration the fact that the Phillies have played the past two months without the reigning NL MVP. The Question: Should Thomson be in consideration for the NL Manager of the Year award? If so, who is his biggest competition?

