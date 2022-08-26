Rise and Phight: 8/26/2022

Let’s do some wishcasting here for a minute, an exercise that probably has no basis in reality, but is fun to think about.
Zack Wheeler needs a break, so he’ll miss two starts. What are the chances we’ll see Griff McGarry make one of those spot starts while Wheeler is down?
Bailey Falter is going to make this next start since he’s ready and Wheeler was supposed to pitch today. Cristopher Sanchez or Falter will probably make the next start, but if one of them gets hurt, what then? Does the team then turn to McGarry, the most ready/closest to the majors of the three most talked about prospects? Is he the next man up in case anyone else needs a break?
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- It’s always nice when the team gets national recognition. This time, it’s Rob Thomson that is getting the looksie.
- You know who else is getting some eyeballs? Bryson Stott. Here’s a Fox Sports write up on the young man.
- With September looming, the Phillies are taking a long term view of their pitching rotation ($).
MLB news:
- The playoff format changed this year in baseball. Here is a look at how it can be even better for the future.
- Ralph put out his prospect rankings for The Athletic ($) and you might be surprised to learn that the one he has topping the list is not the one anyone has topping the list.
- The Yankees are losing one of their best starters to the injured list as Nestor Cortes has a groin injury.
