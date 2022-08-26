Rise and Phight: 8/26/2022

Let’s do some wishcasting here for a minute, an exercise that probably has no basis in reality, but is fun to think about.

Zack Wheeler needs a break, so he’ll miss two starts. What are the chances we’ll see Griff McGarry make one of those spot starts while Wheeler is down?

Bailey Falter is going to make this next start since he’s ready and Wheeler was supposed to pitch today. Cristopher Sanchez or Falter will probably make the next start, but if one of them gets hurt, what then? Does the team then turn to McGarry, the most ready/closest to the majors of the three most talked about prospects? Is he the next man up in case anyone else needs a break?

On to the links.

MLB news: