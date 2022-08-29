 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 8/29/2022

Onto the west coast for the final time this year

By Ethan Witte
Sunday’s game was a stinker, but the week overall was a huge success. We’ve all talked and listened to and discussed how the Phillies need to beat the bad teams into submission. I’d say going 6-1 against them would qualify as a success. Now, they have to take on some more mediocre competition in Arizona and San Francisco, but the mission remains the same. Beat the teams that are not as good as you.

