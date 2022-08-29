Rise and Phight: 8/29/2022

Sunday’s game was a stinker, but the week overall was a huge success. We’ve all talked and listened to and discussed how the Phillies need to beat the bad teams into submission. I’d say going 6-1 against them would qualify as a success. Now, they have to take on some more mediocre competition in Arizona and San Francisco, but the mission remains the same. Beat the teams that are not as good as you.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Expanded rosters are coming back and here are some ways that the Phillies could make use of them.
- The Phillies went two months without Bryce Harper on their roster. Here is how they came together knowing they had to adjust without him ($).
MLB news:
- The big news of the weekend was that the Mariners extended Julio Rodriguez to a very long, very complicated deal.
- MLB has made some pretty radical changes lately with the DH and playoffs. Could an even bigger one be coming soon?
- MLB is headed east (or west) to play exhibition games in Korea for the first time ever.
- When the Phillies land in Arizona, it’s possible they will be seeing the Diamondbacks’ best prospect on the field.
