Rise and Phight: 8/29/2022

Sunday’s game was a stinker, but the week overall was a huge success. We’ve all talked and listened to and discussed how the Phillies need to beat the bad teams into submission. I’d say going 6-1 against them would qualify as a success. Now, they have to take on some more mediocre competition in Arizona and San Francisco, but the mission remains the same. Beat the teams that are not as good as you.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: