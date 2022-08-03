 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 8/3/2022

Well that was exciting

By Ethan Witte
Was that the most exciting trade deadline of recent memory?

Once word leaked out of the Juan Soto deal and the subsequent drama with Eric Hosmer, we all had to settle in and wait for what the Phillies were going to do. There were some surprises of course, but for the most part, they did what we expected.

On to the links.

