Rise and Phight: 8/3/2022

Was that the most exciting trade deadline of recent memory?
Once word leaked out of the Juan Soto deal and the subsequent drama with Eric Hosmer, we all had to settle in and wait for what the Phillies were going to do. There were some surprises of course, but for the most part, they did what we expected.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Just a brief little recap of the deadline in case there were any details you missed, including the DFA’s and waiver claims.
- In case you were wondering about the payroll of the Phillies after the deadline, this is what it looks like.
MLB news:
- Admit it, you’re here for report cards about the trade deadline. Let’s start with this one, which grades pretty fairly.
- More report cards found here ($)!
- Not only will there be a major league game at the Field of Dreams, but there will also be a minor league game televised as well.
- Surprisingly, there were players out there that felt guaranteed to move who are staying put in their cities.
Loading comments...