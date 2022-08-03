Phillies MLR 8/2/22: Goodbye, Logan O’Hoppe

Lehigh Valley 13, Syracuse 6

Jean Segura - 1 for 4, R, RBI, BB, SB (fielding error)

Dalton Guthrie - 1 for 3, 3 R, RBI, 2 BB

Donny Sands - 2 for 4, 3 R, 3 RBI, BB (passed ball)

Nick Maton - 1 for 4, 2B, RBI, BB, 2 K

Rafael Marchan - 3 for 3, 2 R, RBI, BB

The IronPigs also had a bullpen game last night, but with better results! I won’t recap the pitchers because I would be worried if you got excited by Bubby Rossman, Mark Kelly or James Marvel. Lehigh Valley combined for 14 hits and 8 walks in this one. Lets hope that this was Jean Segura’s last rehab start so he can displace Didi Gregorius when he is reinstated. You’ll notice no Mickey Moniak in this lineup, that is because he was briefly called up to the Phillies yesterday...but then was traded (along with the injured Jadiel Sanchez) for Noah Syndergaard. Lets pour one out for Mickey, who clearly was better than AAA, couldn’t hit major league breaking balls and topped off a very bad 1st round draft class that hopefully we will never have to debate again.

Hartford 4, Reading 2

Noah Skirrow - 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, HR, HBP, 4 GB, 9 FB

Johan Rojas - 0 for 3, BB, K, CS

Simon Muzziotti - 1 for 4, 2B, 2 K

Logan O’Hoppe - 2 for 2, R, 2 BB

Jhailyn Ortiz - 0 for 4, K

Carlos De La Cruz - 1 for 4, 2 K

Yes, it was trade deadline day, so there are more eulogy’s to come. Including (arguably) the Phillies best hitting prospect. Logan O’Hoppe was traded to the Angels for CF Brandon Marsh in what I’m sure will be a controversial trade to come. Between the odd hate for JT Realmuto and Brandon Marsh’s inability to hit at the major league level, this swap will be debated for years to come. Though he didn’t pitch yesterday, Ben Brown was also dealt, but for reliever David Robertson (remember him!!). Not to be overshadowed, Carlos De La Cruz made his AA debut last night with a hit.

Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 2

Matt Russell - 5.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 K, HR, WP, 9 GB, 3 FB

Marcus Lee Sang - 0 for 3, K, HBP

Luis Garcia - 2 for 4, R, 3B, K

Ethan Wilson - 0 for 4, K (outfield assist, 3B)

Casey Martin - 0 for 3, BB

Baron Radcliff - 1 for 4, 2 K

Arturo De Freitas - 0 for 1, RBI, 2 BB, K

Rough one for Russell, who picks up his 7th loss of the season. The offense behind him had only 5 hits and were 1 for 6 with RISP. Luis Garcia had his first multi-hit game since July 17th. Catcher Arturo De Freitas made his High-A debut last night after slashing .228/.286/.347 with 65 strikeouts to 17 walks in 219 at-bats in Clearwater.

Clearwater 9, Tampa 1

Leandro Pineda - 1 for 5, HR, 2 RBI, K

McCarthy Tatum - 4 for 6, 3 R, 2 2B (fielding error)

Chad Castillo - 2 for 6, RBI

Troy Scheffler - 1 for 6, R, 2B, RBI, K

Caleb Ricketts - 4 for 6, R, 2 RBI, K

Cade Fergus - 1 for 3, HR, BB, 2 K, HBP

Micah Yonamine - 2 for 5, 2B

Jamari Baylor - 1 for 3, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K, SB

Erick Brito - 1 for 3, RBI, BB, K

All is not bad in Phillies prospect land, we had 2022 draftee pro debuts! Chad Castillo (Round 9), Troy Scheffler (15), Caleb Ricketts (7) and Cade Fergus (13) all started off their first career game with hits. Leandro Pineda added his 2nd HR of the season and Jamari Baylor swiped his 18th base of the season. The game also featured a rehabbing McCarthy Tatum.