 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 8/30/2022

They’re getting closer...

By Ethan Witte
/ new
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Castellanos has turf toe, which is why he wasn’t in the lineup last night. How often do you hear that for a baseball player?

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...