Rise and Phight: 8/30/2022

Nick Castellanos has turf toe, which is why he wasn’t in the lineup last night. How often do you hear that for a baseball player?
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Bradley Zimmer, secret agent for the Blue Jays, was placed on waivers and claimed by...the Blue Jays.
- In an effort to “help promote a more diversified talent pipeline”, the Phillies’ analytics department is offering 10 mentorships to students from historically Black colleges and universities.
MLB news:
- We’re kind of past the point where the Orioles are a fluke team, but you’re probably wondering how they got to this point.
- The MLB Player’s Association is taking a step towards adding those in the minor leagues to their brotherhood.
- The Dodgers were dealt a sizable blow by putting Tony Gonsolin on the IL with a forearm strain, but they only expect him to miss two starts.
