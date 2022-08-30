Implosion: Diamondbacks 13, Phillies 7

After wrapping up another series victory against the Pirates, the Phillies hit the road and headed to Arizona for a Monday night matchup. Ranger Suarez was set to face-off against Madison Bumgarner in a battle of southpaws. From the start of the game, it turned out to be a battle of the bats rather than the arms. The Phillies offense jolted the road trip off to a good start in the top of the first inning.

Rhys Hoskins and Alec Bohm both singled to put runners aboard for Bryce Harper. The two-time MVP came through once again this time with an RBI double.

Common Bryce Harper W. pic.twitter.com/R74Vg50rAI — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) August 30, 2022

J.T. Realmuto then grounded into a fielders choice to score Alec Bohm and make it two-to-nothing.

Ranger Suarez followed up the offense’s opening act with a clean bottom of the first inning.

Philadelphia’s bats remained hot in the second, as Kyle Schwarber singled home Bryson Stott for the third run.

Suarez remained strong in the second frame, stranding a runner on base.

As he continued to labor on the mound, MadBum’s day did not get easier. A J.T Realmuto sacrifice fly would push the Phillies lead to 4-0 through the first two plus-innings.

The Diamondbacks still could not muster anything against Ranger in the third, as the southpaw chucked a perfect inning.

Madison Bumgarner certainly hopes that Monday’s game will be the last time he has to see the Philly offsese this season. Kyle Schwarber continued the drubbing of the World Series Champ, as he crushed a three-run home run to expand the lead to 7-0.

Kyle Schwarber flied out to the warning track in the first inning. He did not miss again. Crushed a three-run homer to right in the fourth. It's his NL-leading 36th homer of the season. pic.twitter.com/umtSmKaeof — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) August 30, 2022

Unfortunately for Rob Thomson’s crew, the wheels fell off for Power Ranger in the fourth.

After a Josh Rojas groundout, the next four snakes reached base safely, plating two runners in the process. Suarez was then able to get Jake McCarthy to swing and miss for a big out number two. However, that was the last out Suarez would record.

Corbin Carroll reached on a rare error by Jean Segura, scoring the third run for Arizona. A walk to Geraldo Perdomo loaded up the bases with still two outs. Then, Carson Kelly stepped up and delivered a massive hit, by way of a bases clearing double. The extra base hit chopped the Phillies lead down to just one run.

Cristopher Sanchez stepped in for Suarez, and although he recorded the final out of the fourth, Sanchez imploded in the fifth inning. Looking to protect a one-run-lead, the 25-year-old could not find his command.

The lefty allowed a double, two walks, and a hit by pitch, wedged around a strikeout. The HBP scored the tying run, but left the bases loaded with still one out.

That brought to the plate D-Backs top prospect Corbin Carroll who ripped a two-rbi double to make it 9-7 in favor of Arizona. The double was the first hit in the the major league career for Carroll.

It also ended the day for Sanchez who was completely off on Monday night. Next out of the Phillies arm barn was Andrew Bellatti.

Carson Kelly welcomed the right-hander to the party with a base hit to score McCarthy and make it 10-7. Bellatti then retired Rojas, but walked in a run with two outs adding another tally to the Diamondbacks total.

Bellatti followed that up with a walk to Christian Walker, bringing home the snakes twelfth run. The Philly bats remained quiet through the Diamondback rally as they came away without runs in the fifth, six, and seventh innings.

Philadelphia left two on base in the seventh inning, as the Diamondbacks twelve unanswered runs dented the momentum and will of the visitors.

Jose Alvarado entered for the bottom of the seventh inning, as a worn-down Phillies bullpen had to turn to one of their better arms in hope of not letting the game slip even further away.



While Alvarado was not his sharpest, he did manage to navigate his way through a scoreless seventh.

Caleb Smith continued to blank the Phillies as he completed the top of the eighth inning without any drama. Brad Hand was the next volunteer out of the Phillies bullpen as he looked to get some work in.

However, it was not a completely smooth outing for the veteran. Hand allowed the thirteenth run of the night on a solo homer off the bat of Stone Garrett.

Back-to-back games with a HR.



Stone Garrett is LEGIT. pic.twitter.com/4g3iFzd4mv — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) August 30, 2022

Onto the ninth we go with the Phillies chasing six and the D-Backs having posted thirteen unanswered runs.

The offense went away silently in the final frame as Reyes Moronta slammed the door shut to secure the D-Backs victory.

The Phillies did not have a hit since the fourth inning, so as much as the pitching imploded, the offense cannot mail it in that early.

Phillies pitching walked eight batters en route to a 13-7 loss.

Next up for the Fightins is Nola day at Chase Field on Tuesday night. First pitch is once again set for 9:40pm, as Nols will be opposed by Arizona ace Zac Gallen.