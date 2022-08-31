Rise and Phight: 8/31/2022

It seems as though Arizona is the new Miami in terms of it being a house of horrors for the Phillies. The loss Monday was so dispiriting since so many people went to bed with the Phillies leading 7-0, only to be woken in some disbelief. Last night, it was Aaron Nola’s turn to be the victim, the young Diamondbacks showing some promise in dismantling the ace. Maybe next year, there won’t be any late season games in the desert to have to play.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- In terms of starting pitching, who do you have the most confidence in starting in the playoffs?
- Here’s a little more on the minor injury to Nick Castellanos’s toe and a few others.
- With depth needed to help this final drive to the playoffs, the team grabbed a reliever off of the scrap heap.
MLB news:
- There are a lot of interesting takes on MLB and its blackout policy contained within this piece.
- Shane McClanahan had to be scratched from his start last night with a shoulder impingement. The team is waiting on test results.
- Looks like Justin Verlander, though still headed to the injured list, dodged a pretty big bullet with his calf injury.
- Has your team staged a massive rally against a playoff team, down 7 runs at one point? If so, you’re in line to have your 2023 option picked up.
Loading comments...