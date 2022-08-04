Rise and Phight: 8/4/2022

Watching David Robertson work yesterday was both great to see and bittersweet. Great as it helps the Phillies, but it does make you wonder what he could have done here had he been healthy. Would his presence been enough to help the bullpens of the past get over their terribleness and lead the team to the playoffs? Probably not him alone, but it would have helped.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Thought you might be interested in the trade deadline moves from a national perspective, particularly Fangraphs. Here’s the first one that happened, followed by the second.
- As Matt Winkelman points out, the deadline tipped the hand of the Phillies in a very specific way towards their coming plans.
- Also, if I may pat myself on the back here a bit, I wrote about why Pete Rose should not have been invited back to Philadelphia this weekend.
- We all know Bryce Harper is coming back at some point, but what is interesting here is that there is a possibility he plays in the field as well.
MLB news:
- Another day goes by and another set of report cards on the trade deadline, this one from the Athletic ($).
- Fangraphs has your one stop shopping spot right here for all the trade deadline analysis they did.
- Vin Scully, the iconic voice of baseball for our and the previous generation, passed away the other day at 94.
- It’s possible that major league baseball could be played in Indiana for the first time ever in the coming years.
Loading comments...