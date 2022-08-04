Phillies MLR 8/3/22: Plassmeyer strikes out 11, Jean Segura’s last rehab start?

Lehigh Valley 6, Syracuse 1

Michael Plassmeyer - 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 11 K, HR, 3 GB, 4 FB

Sam Coonrod - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, K

Jean Segura - 1 for 4, R, BB, SB

Donny Sands - 1 for 2, 2 R, 2 BB, K (passed ball)

Nick Maton - 1 for 3, R, BB

Dalton Guthrie - 1 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI, K

Scott Kingery - 0 for 2, 2 BB, K, CS

What got into Plassmeyer? I guess we shouldn’t complain. That was his 3rd win with the IronPigs this season. Sam Coonrod finally has a clean inning, though where he fits into the current bullpen will be interesting. Jean Segura still rehabbing, though there are rumors he will rejoin the Phillies today. Donny Sands now batting .320 on the season.

Reading 12, Hartford 10

Johan Rojas - 3 for 5, 3 R, 2B, 3B, K

Vito Friscia - 1 for 4, R, 2B, BB, 2 K (passed ball)

Carlos De La Cruz - 0 for 4, R, RBI, BB, 3 K

This was a bullpen game for the Fightins which looked a lot closer than it actually was. Hartford put up a 5-spot in the 9th inning where their comeback would fall short. Johan Rojas with another multi-hit game and has done quite well for himself since being promoted to AA.

Hudson Valley 7, Jersey Shore 2

Rafeal Marcano - 4.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, HR, 2 GB, 3 FB

Marcus Lee Sang - 1 for 4, 2B, 2 K

Luis Garcia - 0 for 4, K

Ethan Wilson - 1 for 4, R, 2B, 2 K

Casey Martin - 1 for 4

Marcano’s 3rd loss with the BlueClaws and he is sporting a 7.52 ERA in 20.1 innings. The offense got their only two runs in the 9th inning via a 2-run HR from Herbert Iser. Otherwise, the offense had just 7 hits and were 1 for 7 with RISP.

Tampa 6, Clearwater 2 (GM1 of DH)

Clearwater 6, Tampa 5 (GM2 of DH, moved from 8/4)

Starlyn Castillo - 3.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, K, HR, HBP, 6 GB, 1 FB

Eiberson Castellano - 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, K, HBP, 2 GB, 0 FB

Gabriel Cotto - 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, K, WP, 6 GB, 0 FB

Hao Yu Lee - 1 for 2, 2 R, 2 BB, HBP

Leandro Pineda - 0 for 7, R, RBI, 3 K (outfield assist, 2B)

Caleb Ricketts - 2 for 3, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB

Chad Castillo - 1 for 3, 2 K

Troy Scheffler - 0 for 3, K

Ryan Leitch - 1 for 3, RBI, K

Cade Fergus - 0 for 5, RBI, BB, 2 K, HBP

Jamari Baylor - 1 for 6, R, BB, 3 K,

Erick Brito - (fielding error)

Kendall Simmons - 1 for 3, RBI, K, HBP

Andrick Nava - 0 for 4, K

A surprise double-header! Starlyn Castillo struggles yet again his road back from Tommy John surgery. 2022 7th round pick, Caleb Ricketts, hits his first pro HR. 20 year old FA, Ryan Leitch makes his debut with the org. He was a 30th round pick for the Reds back in 2019.