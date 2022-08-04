 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Phillies release Didi Gregorius

It’s about damn time...

By Ethan Witte
Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

With all of the moves the team has made at the trade deadline, the writing was on the wall for underperforming veterans on the team. First, it was Odubel Herrera, then it was Jeurys Familia. Today, the final shoe dropped.

By the team releasing Didi Gregorius, they have finally complete the purge of veterans who just weren’t getting the job done and have moved on, eating around $5 million of his remaining salary.

A .518 OPS just isn’t good enough and from all the whispers that we have heard, Gregorius still felt himself a starter in this league, making a bench role nearly impossible for him to accept. With the team bolstering its bench depth with Edmundo Sosa and have viable options in Yairo Munoz and Johan Camargo, it was time for Gregorius to move on.

This move makes it certain that Bryson Stott is the shortstop moving forward, the correct role. His overall numbers aren’t good, but in that same time period, Stott is hitting .216/.283/.364, numbers that are still subpar, but combined with better defense makes Stott the correct choice for this team. Having Jean Segura come back makes things a lot easier to do, but this is the right move for this team as they move toward the playoffs.

