Phillies release Didi Gregorius

With all of the moves the team has made at the trade deadline, the writing was on the wall for underperforming veterans on the team. First, it was Odubel Herrera, then it was Jeurys Familia. Today, the final shoe dropped.

The Phillies announce the following transactions:



CF Brandon Marsh and RHP Noah Syndergaard have reported to the club.



INF Jean Segura has been reinstated from the 60-day IL.



RHP Kyle Gibson has been activated from the Bereavement List.



INF Didi Gregorius has been released. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 4, 2022

By the team releasing Didi Gregorius, they have finally complete the purge of veterans who just weren’t getting the job done and have moved on, eating around $5 million of his remaining salary.

Gregorius hit .181/.234/.284 in 167 PA since being activated from IL on June 5. He singled in 5th inning yesterday for his 999th career hit, and I wonder if he still batted later in the game against a lefty to go for 1,000. Phillies eat about $5 million here. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 4, 2022

A .518 OPS just isn’t good enough and from all the whispers that we have heard, Gregorius still felt himself a starter in this league, making a bench role nearly impossible for him to accept. With the team bolstering its bench depth with Edmundo Sosa and have viable options in Yairo Munoz and Johan Camargo, it was time for Gregorius to move on.

This move makes it certain that Bryson Stott is the shortstop moving forward, the correct role. His overall numbers aren’t good, but in that same time period, Stott is hitting .216/.283/.364, numbers that are still subpar, but combined with better defense makes Stott the correct choice for this team. Having Jean Segura come back makes things a lot easier to do, but this is the right move for this team as they move toward the playoffs.