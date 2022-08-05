Phight Club: Week 17

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in about 1,000 words.

Week Record: 5-1

Season Record: 57-48

Game 100 (W) - Phillies 4, Pirates 2 F/10

Box: Falter: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, BB, 8 K, HR. Schwarber: 1 for 5, RBI. Hoskins: 4 for 4, 3 RBI, HR. Bohm, Castellanos, Vierling: each 2 for 5. RPs: Hand, Dominguez (W) Brogdon (S).

Storylines: Hoskins's two-run homer in the tenth inning not only capped his 4 for 4 game with a bang, but also gave the Phillies the win.

Photo of the Game:

Game 101 (W) - Phillies 2, Pirates 1 F/10

Box: Suarez: 6 IP, 3 H, BB, 8 K. Realmuto: 2 for 2, RBI, HR. RPs: Alvarado (BS), Bellatti, Knebel (W).

Storylines: Ranger Danger is... back? In his third start since spending two weeks on the IL with a back strain, Suarez once again had an outstanding outing. Realmuto homered to put the Phillies on the board first. A throwing error by the Pirates allowed Gregorius to score in the top of the tenth, giving the Phillies their second consecutive win in extras.

Injury watch and Transactions: Jojo Romero traded to Cardinals in exchange for Edmundo Sosa; Appel recalled; Gibson placed on bereavement list.

Photo of the Game:

Game 102 (W) - Phillies 8, Pirates 2

Box: Nola (W): 6 IP, 6 H, ER, BB, 8 K. Schwarber: 1 for 5, RBI, HR. Bohm: 4 for 5, RBI, HR. Realmuto: 3 for 5, RBI. Castellanos: 4 for 5, 2 RBI. Stott: 2 for 5, RBI. Vierling: 2 for 4, RBI. Herrera: 1 for 4, RBI. RPs: Appel, Familia.

Storylines: The Phillies set a season-high with 18 hits in this game. 13 of those came from the top five batters in the lineup, including four-hit efforts by both Bohm and Castellanos. Schwarber continued his hot season with his 33rd homer.

Injury watch and Transactions: Camargo optioned to LV; Sosa activated.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Phillies sweep 4-0

Trade Deadline Recap

The Phillies were busy on Tuesday, making four significant moves.

TRADE with Angels

In: Brandon Marsh Out: Logan O’Hoppe

TGP Recap

TRADE with Cubs

In: David Robertson Out: Ben Brown

TGP Recap

TRADE with Angels

In: Noah Syndergaard Out: Mickey Moniak, Jadiel Sanchez

TGP Recap

Internal Moves

Out: Odubel Herrera and Jeurys Familia designated for assignment

Game 103 (L) - Phillies 1, Braves 13

Box: Nelson (L): 2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K. Schwarber: 0 for 2, 2 BB, SB. Castellanos: 1 for 3. Hall: 2 for 4, RBI. Stott: 1 for 4. RPs: Brogdon, Bellatti (1 ER), Knebel (5 ER), Appel (1 ER), Morales (4 ER).

Storylines: Edmundo Sosa made his Phillies debut and Darick Hall continued to be an offense production machine. But that was all the positives for the Phillies, who struggled to even reach base. The bullpen (not including Nelson, who made his second start of the season) combined for 11 earned runs, by far one of their worst outings of the season.

Injury watch and Transactions: Eflin transferred to 60-day IL; Muzziotti called up from Reading; Morales optioned to LV; Robertson activated.

Photo of the Game:

Game 104 (W) - Phillies 3, Braves 1

Box: Wheeler (W): 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 7 K, HR. Realmuto: 0 for 4, RBI. Castellanos: 1 for 3, 2 RBI, HR. Vierling: 1 for 4, SB. RPs: Dominguez, Alvarado, Robertson (S).

Storylines: Castellanos is heating up just in time for the month of August. In the eight games since his kerfuffle with Jim Salisbury, Castellanos has 15 hits and 5 RBI. David Robertson made his re-debut (is that a word?) with a solid ninth inning, including two strikeouts. Zack Wheeler was... Zack Wheeler. Someone get this guy to the playoffs already. Interesting note: Stott’s strikeout in the ninth was just his 46th of the season, and just his 8th since the start of July.

Injury watch and Transactions: Appel and Falter optioned to LV; Muzziotti optioned to Reading.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Split 1-1

Game 105 (W) - Phillies 5 Nationals 4 F/5

Box: Syndergaard (W): 5 IP, 11 H, 4 ER, 2 K. Hoskins: 2 for 2, 2 RBI, HR. Bohm: 1 for 2, 3 RBI, HR. Segura: 0 for 2, K. Marsh: 1 for 2.

Storylines: This game was called in the middle of the 5th due to rain. Syndergaard’s Phillies debut wasn’t great, but it got the job done. Marsh got his first hit in his first game. Segura went 0 for 2 at the plate and had a few tough plays defensively, but it’s good to see him back on the field. All the offense was provided by long-balls — a two-run homer by Hoskins and a three-run by Bohm.

Injury watch and Transactions: Marsh and Syndergaard activated; Segura activated from 60-day IL; Gibson activated from bereavement; Gregorius released.

Photo of the Game:

Media Moment of the Week:

New Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard is no stranger to the City of Brotherly Love since he spent six seasons with our “friends” up the road in New York. One thing off the field that Syndergaard is known for is being active on Twitter. His first tweet after the trade was announced? Well, the Phanatic will probably forgive him after a few good starts... Maybe.

Well this is awkward pic.twitter.com/7kuJ5FxtUg — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) August 2, 2022

It’s going to take a lot more for Philly to forgive him for this one, though. Especially since it’s Alumni Weekend.

Moment of the Week:

Question of the Week:

Of course, this week’s question has to be about the trade deadline. What are your thoughts on the moves the Phillies made? Did they get what they needed, or was there something else they needed to address that they missed? Was the quality of the returns good enough for the prices paid?

