Rise and Phight: 8/5/2022

During last night’s start, the shortcomings were on display for Noah Syndergaard more often than the strengths, which shouldn’t be a surprise. His stuff isn’t overpowering anymore, that we know. What you may have forgotten about is that he struggles holding runners on. That should’ve been evidenced by Maikel Franco stealing second base.
It shouldn’t be a surprise because he’s only been with the team for three days. Undoubtedly, he’ll work with Caleb Cotham and the catchers to develop a better attack plan for hitters, as well as benefit from more luck from the BABIP gods. It should be fine moving forward.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Didi Gregorius was released yesterday by the team. Dave Dombrowski explaining that with Edmundo Sosa on the team, he just wasn’t necessary.
- Baseball Prospectus had their take on the Phillies’ deadline moves ($), still missing that the whole point was depth.
MLB news:
- The Angels hit seven home runs in their game yesterday....and lost.
- The London Series returns next year with the National League taking the stage as the Cubs take on the Cardinals.
- It doesn’t really feel like it, but it’s been ten years since someone in the majors has thrown a perfect game ($).
- When it comes to the trade deadline and acquiring a star, teams shouldn’t be so prospect-huggy.
