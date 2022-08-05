Gamethread 8/5: Nationals at Phillies

Here are the lineups.
For the Phillies, Kyle Gibson is back from the bereavement list and takes the mound.
Gibby on the mound. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 5, 2022
For the Nationals:
9 innings today on Apple TV+? #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/6PiikwV0cN— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 5, 2022
This game is on Apple TV+, but before the game there will be a ceremony honoring PA announcer Dan Baker, and that will be more widely available:
Even though there will not be an NBC Sports Philadelphia telecast tonight, the Phillies say Dan Baker's 6:25 ceremony will be streamed on https://t.co/N30WIzWcBN, Twitter and Facebook.— Dave Uram (@MrUram) August 5, 2022
