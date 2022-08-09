Rise and Phight: 8/9/2022

A curious case Darick Hall is. Right now, he’s probably the first man to go when the injured Bryce Harper gets back as he doesn’t really do anything that makes him a versatile player. A left handed hitting first baseman-only player that doesn’t have the “pinch hitter for the pitcher” job to hold anymore, Hall is probably looking at heading back down soon. However, when rosters expand, should the team keep him or go with bringing up two relievers to add depth to their bullpen? It’s an interesting question that will have to be answered soon.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- I’m not going to say I told you so, but I told you so. Pete Rose embarrassed himself and baseball on Sunday.
- The depth that this team has this year has gone unnoticed nationally, but not by the team itself.
- It’s nice that Rob Thomson has started to get some larger attention for the work he has done this year since taking over.
MLB news:
- The uniforms that the Cubs and Reds will use at the Field of Dreams game this year have come out and I have to say <chef’s kiss>.
- Speaking of the game, it seems as though this year, the city and Iowa are much better prepared for what is to come.
- Maybe you saw it, maybe you didn’t, but the umpiring in Sunday’s Yankees-Cardinals game was atrocious.
- When the season is over, Jason Heyward will no longer be a Cub, the team announcing yesterday.
