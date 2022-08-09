Rise and Phight: 8/9/2022

A curious case Darick Hall is. Right now, he’s probably the first man to go when the injured Bryce Harper gets back as he doesn’t really do anything that makes him a versatile player. A left handed hitting first baseman-only player that doesn’t have the “pinch hitter for the pitcher” job to hold anymore, Hall is probably looking at heading back down soon. However, when rosters expand, should the team keep him or go with bringing up two relievers to add depth to their bullpen? It’s an interesting question that will have to be answered soon.

