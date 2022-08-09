 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 8/9/2022

You might not think this is a big series, but it is

By Ethan Witte
Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A curious case Darick Hall is. Right now, he’s probably the first man to go when the injured Bryce Harper gets back as he doesn’t really do anything that makes him a versatile player. A left handed hitting first baseman-only player that doesn’t have the “pinch hitter for the pitcher” job to hold anymore, Hall is probably looking at heading back down soon. However, when rosters expand, should the team keep him or go with bringing up two relievers to add depth to their bullpen? It’s an interesting question that will have to be answered soon.

