Rise and Phight: 9/1/2022

Today’s off day probably comes at a good time. The Phillies struggled in Arizona, so taking a day to regroup before heading to San Francisco should help a bit. The final stretch is coming soon, so getting this kind of rest can only help them.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- If you’re of a certain age, you know that the passing of Lee Thomas was the end of an era. He built some good teams in Philadelphia and at other stops.
- Looking for more pitching depth, the Phillies pulled off the now rare August trade for Vinny Nittoli.
- It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Zack Wheeler comes off the injured list early next week.
MLB news:
- The Orioles brought up their top position player prospect prior to yesterday’s game and he rewarded them with a home run in his first at bat.
- MLB is arguing that it was the three overturned calls in the 2018 playoffs that cost Angel Hernandez a World Series assignment.
- The Giants and Padres will play the first MLB games in Mexico City in April of next season.
- Tony La Russa had to step away from the White Sox for an unspecified medical issue he needs to care for.
