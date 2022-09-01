If you like to score runs and you know it, clap your hands: Phillies 18, Diamondbacks 2

Kind of impressive what people do when they’re embarrassed. Some clam up and do nothing. Others act on it and take their aggression out on others. The Phillies were embarrassed both Monday and Tuesday while in the desert.

They chose option two.

Losing a seven run lead will do that to a team. So will having your ace go out on the mound and lay a gigantic egg. With those games in the rearview, the Phillies came out pounding last night. To start the game, Kyle Schwarber singled up the middle, then was followed by a Rhys Hoskins double that was mere inches from being a two-run home run. Alec Bohm scorched a ball that shortstop Geraldo Perdomo played into two errors and the Phillies had their first run. After a Bryce Harper strikeout, J.T. Realmuto hit a ball to third baseman that the defender had no choice but to come home with, cutting down a run leaving men on first and second with two outs. Jean Segura walked to load the bases, but a ground ball by Matt Vierling ended a threat.

In the third inning, Hoskins would walk and be followed by a single by Bohm. Harper singled for the next run, then Realmuto walked, loading the bases. Segura singled up the middle, scoring two and was followed by a Vierling single, scoring another. With no outs and runners on first and second, the pitcher reeling, Brandon Marsh and Edmundo Sosa followed with two very poor at bats. Marsh popped up trying to bunt on the first pitch, then Sosa followed with a double play on the next pitch. Three outs on two pitches and the jam was over. The score was 5-0, but it felt like that was going to cost the team, especially after the previous two nights.

It would not cost them.

The fifth inning saw them score four more runs, the two big blows being a Jean Segura RBI single that scored two and a triple by Marsh that also scored two.

Confirmed: Brandon Marsh is quite fast pic.twitter.com/11AtlnIWgO — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 1, 2022

I guess the knee is fine.

As all of this offensive goodness was happening, Bailey Falter was making his second start in place of Zack Wheeler and looked fine throughout. He retired the first ten men he saw before allowing a home run to Jake McCarthy, but he looked completely and totally in command all night long. He finished the game allowing only five hits, just that one run and striking out six. He’s been good and much needed for this staff these past two starts.

Meanwhile, the offense continued to rake. An RBI double in the sixth for Realmuto, an RBI single in the seventh for Schwarber, making the score 11-1. To top it all off, the eighth inning was the inning where the knockout blow was delivered. This was the damage:

single

force out (one out)

walk

single

single

double

strike out (two outs)

double

single

walk

double

line out (three outs)

In all, twelve men came to the plate, seven hits were hit, seven runs were pushed across and one position player pitching entered the game. It was the inning where the Phillies wanted to leave no doubt about the outcome and it felt good.

The team will travel to San Francisco today, utilizing this off day to help prepare.