Rise and Phight: 9/12/2022

Three and a half games up on Milwaukee.
One and a half games up on San Diego.
The Phillies are sitting pretty good right now in the wild card position, but they cannot look at the schedule for hope. Sure, they get the Marlins again, but Miami has been a house of horrors for them and then they have Atlanta, Toronto and Atlanta again. They must simply just keep playing well and bank some wins, no matter how they do it.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Looks like the Phillies have a target in mind when the free agency season begins, targeting one of the possible shortstops available.
- Seranthony Dominguez came back yesterday from the injured list, Zach Eflin will be activated tomorrow.
- There are some opinions that are crazy, but make some sense. This one is crazy and doesn’t make sense.
MLB news:
- Former MLBer and NYPD polic officer Anthony Varvaro was killed yesterday in a car accident.
- MLB has recognized the player’s union’s attempt to represent the minor leaguers, a pretty large step.
- The Orioles have been the most impressive turnaround story this season and here is how they did that.
Loading comments...