The Good Phight Prospect Report 9/13

As the push for the postseason chugs along at the major league level, the other sixty-plus players in the Phillies organization continue to work their way towards the end of the season. While their haven’t been many promotions or demotions in the past week, there is still plenty of noteworthy action to cover this week.

Injury News

Hans Crouse returned from a five month long absence on Saturday night against the Worcester Red Sox. Crouse punched out four through two scoreless innings to kickoff his return before things fell apart in the third inning. Although he allowed four runs and four hits, the former Rangers prospect did not walk any batters. While he may not contribute in 2022, the righty could be a valuable depth option for the 2023 season.

Baseball America Top 100

Baseball America recently updated their top 100 prospects list, adding in 2022 draftees and clearing out a handful of players who graduated to the bigs. A few Phillies farmhands have moved up the list or been added to the list in recent weeks.

Andrew Painter (#31)

Mick Abel (#61)

Griff McGarry (#98)

No Justin Crawford just yet, but to see Griff McGarry finally get some national recognition is a joyous site. A bit on the older side at 23 and three months, McGarry has turned heads throughout his season long ascension, gaining notoriety and hype along the way.

Jason Ochart

Just days ago it was announced that Phillies minor league hitting coordinator Jason Ochart would be leaving the position. Ochart had spent the previous four seasons as the hitting coordinator and remained in the position even after the appointment of Preston Mattingly to farm director last fall.

The news has fueled much speculation amongst Phillies fans and media alike as Ochart’s philosophy of data-driven metrics was heavily debated. Given the lack of production throughout the minors from Phillies hitters, it will be intriguing to see who will step into the hitting coordinator position.

*Insert your least favorite nickname* Aces Update

Mick Abel - 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, HR, 2 GB, 5 FB

Andrew Painter - 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, BB, 9 K, HBP, 1 GB, 1 FB

Griff McGarry - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, BB, K, WP, 0 GB, 0 FB

As we get closer to the end of the season, we might be seeing the final appearances from our favorite triumvirate. Both Painter and Abel are at or just over the 100 IP threshold we’ve heard about going into the season and could get one last start each before Reading’s season is over. Going into the offseason, I think we will be hearing a lot of arguments that Painter might be (or is) the best right-handed pitching prospect in the game.

Fun Stats!

Johan Rojas has had quite a fine 2022 campaign after a rough start. Since joining Reading he has been slashing .269/.336/.398, but isn’t the most impressive thing about this season. Rojas is now up to 61 stolen bases across two-levels this year. That is 8th most in the minors and only one of those ahead of him is younger than Rojas (21). With the rule changes coming to the majors in 2023, speed and baserunning prowess will be a huge asset.

Carlos De La Cruz has always been a fun prospect because he is nearly 7 feet tall gazelle on a baseball diamond. However, this year he might be finally putting it altogether? The 22 year old outfielder is finally tapping into that power and just hit his 17th homer of the season across two levels on Friday. Not even just his power, the kid is slashing .272/.337/.488 to boot. The strikeouts remain a bit of a concern (114 in 342 at-bats), but one step at a time.