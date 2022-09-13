Rise and Phight: 9/13/2022

The schedule is really starting to come into play here for the Phillies as they have a few more games against struggling teams like the Marlins, Cubs and Nationals while the Brewers and Cubs all play much better competition coming down the stretch. The issue is: we’ve seen this movie before. Last year with the Orioles and Pirates, the Phillies blew a golden opportunity to get back in the race and missed the playoffs. This year, if the Phillies just play well in those games, they should be in good shape to finally make the postseason.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Zach Eflin is back. How he will be used going forward is an interesting little subplot to the season.
- This is a really big, really important road trip starting today, but the team is pretty loose heading into it.
- While Seranthony Dominguez was out, the bullpen made it work. Now they need to figure out their roles moving forward ($).
MLB news:
- MLB got a little hasty declaring the Dodgers as postseason contributors. As Lee Corso would say, “Not so fast!”
- The Giants locked up a part of their team for 2023, signing Wilmer Flores to a reasonable two year extension.
