Phillies 2, Marlins 1: The day care is open late

After completing a three game series sweep of the Nationals, the Phillies hit the road to take on the fourth place Miami Marlins. A day off on Monday gave the Fightins bullpen a chance to reset after being heavily utilized on Sunday.

Tasked with the daunting fate of having to face Sandy Alcantara, Bailey Falter would be deployed as the Philly starter.

As expected in an Alcantara start, the Phillies bats were blanked from the get go.

The first four innings were scoreless for each team, as Falter did his best to keep pace with the Miami ace. Philadelphia did managed to tack on a couple of hits through the first few innings, but failed to push any runs across.

The scoring finally opened in the bottom of the fifth frame as Bryan De La Cruz blasted a solo home run. The long ball was the eighth of the year for the outfielder.

cruz(in) his way to home plate!!! pic.twitter.com/5XNusvw9L8 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) September 14, 2022

Once again the Phillies had runners reach base in the seventh inning, as Jean Segura racked up his third hit in as many ABs on Sandy.

With one on and one out, Nick Maton stepped up to the dish and once again made Alcantara pay.

The 25-year-old crushed his fifth homer of the year, a two-run shot to give the Phillies the lead.

Two home runs in one week off of one of the best pitchers in the NL.



Nick. Maton. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/VdY0QEdqrK — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 14, 2022

This was the second HR by Maton off of Alcantara in the past week, both on elevated fastballs.

Jose Alvarado was first out of the Phillies arm barn as continued his stretch of success, firing a perfect seventh inning with two punch-outs.

Although they only plated two runs, the Philadelphia offense forced Alcantara to hurl 103 pitches, wearing him down and ending his day after seven innings.

Tommy Nance blanked the bats in the top of the eighth inning, keeping his Marlin squad within a run.

Next up, Rob Thomson turned to Seranthony Dominguez for the bottom half of the inning, as he was set to oppose the eight, nine, and one hitters in the Marlins lineup. Dominguez made quick work of the fish, sending us to the ninth with a 2-1 lead.

Jumping ahead to the bottom of the ninth, David Robertson was next to take the hill, looking to convert the save and protect a one run lead.

The former Cub took care of business, retiring the meat of the order one, two, three to complete the victory. Nine up, nine down by the Philadelphia bullpen, behind six strong innings from Bailey Falter. Zero walks by Phillies pitching helped take care of business on Tuesday.

Once again, the Fightins beat one of the best pitchers in baseball, thanks to their youth. The day care is fully functional.

Next up, Kyle Gibson vs Edward Cabrera with a 6:40pm first pitch on tap for Wednesday night.