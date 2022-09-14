 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 9/14/2022

How about another one today?

By Ethan Witte
Yesterday, we posed this question online.

On January 1, 2023, you were given this option. You could have 100 innings total from Jacob deGrom or 200 innings total from Sandy Alcantara, which are you taking?

Personally, as dominant as deGrom is, I’d much rather the sustained Cy Young level of Alcantara over a full season.

