Rise and Phight: 9/14/2022

Yesterday, we posed this question online.
Question: if you could take one at their current level and put them in the Phillies rotation, which would you take?— The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) September 14, 2022
On January 1, 2023, you were given this option. You could have 100 innings total from Jacob deGrom or 200 innings total from Sandy Alcantara, which are you taking?
Personally, as dominant as deGrom is, I’d much rather the sustained Cy Young level of Alcantara over a full season.
- There was some good injury news yesterday as Zack Wheeler looks like he’ll be back soon after a good bullpen session.
- Unfortunately, there was also some bad news as Nick Castellanos looks like he’ll be out a while longer.
- The approach Rob Thomson has had with this team in the locker room, the polar opposite of the previous manager, has saved their season ($).
- Always up for a good mailbag column.
- Of all the rule changes moving forward, the pitch clock is the one that looks like it’s best idea for the game.
- The Dodgers won the National League West. Again.
- Jeurys Familia has found himself unemployed yet again, being designated for assignment by Boston.
