Rise and Phight: 9/15/2022

Looks like a major bullet was dodged last night. Rhys Hoskins was hit on the hand with a pitch in Miami and it looked really bad at the start. It looked worse once he had to come out and go for x-rays, causing Phillies Twitter to briefly have a major meltdown. Luckily, those x-rays were initially negative and it looks like just a bruised hand for Hoskins, meaning the team should continue to have him down the stretch.

Losing someone like Hoskins would have been a major blow to their roster as it would have meant a huge bat was out of the lineup, but it also would have caused a big defensive alignment shift. For now, it looks like they don’t need to do it. Hoskins simply needs a bit of rest and should be good to go.

