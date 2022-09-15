Rise and Phight: 9/15/2022

Looks like a major bullet was dodged last night. Rhys Hoskins was hit on the hand with a pitch in Miami and it looked really bad at the start. It looked worse once he had to come out and go for x-rays, causing Phillies Twitter to briefly have a major meltdown. Luckily, those x-rays were initially negative and it looks like just a bruised hand for Hoskins, meaning the team should continue to have him down the stretch.
Losing someone like Hoskins would have been a major blow to their roster as it would have meant a huge bat was out of the lineup, but it also would have caused a big defensive alignment shift. For now, it looks like they don’t need to do it. Hoskins simply needs a bit of rest and should be good to go.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies added just a touch more depth to get through the season yesterday, claiming Tayler (not Taylor) Scott off waivers.
- If Rob Thomson had to pick a time where the season turned around, it would be a weekend in Miami.
- If all things line up properly, the Phillies should get Zack Wheeler back for 3 starts and the likely postseason opening game.
MLB news:
- Always a good time to look at free agency tiers, especially since the Phillies have some money getting freed up.
- You may have noticed, you may not have, but spin is back again ($). Looks like those checks in game aren’t working.
- It is official: the minor leaguers have unionized, a “historic” move for all involved.
- Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made history by becoming the battery with the most starts together in history.
- I found this article on Baseball Prospectus to be incredibly fascinating in theory about how baserunning has been changed with the new rules ($).
Loading comments...