Vice City Blues: Marlins 5, Phillies 3

As the Phillies faced those formerly pesky Marlins for the last time in the 2022 season, the Phightins did not have enough in the tank to push past the Fish. The Phils finish 12-7 against the Marlins in 2022. They are looking to push further up the standings to make it to October baseball for the first time in 11 years.

Brandon Marsh continues to hit in his everyday opportunities as the starting centerfielder of the Philadelphia Phillies. Marsh went 4/4 with just shy of a home run for the cycle. This game is his third multi-hit game with the Phillies, but his first 4-hit game in his career. Also, Marsh made an incredible wall-slamming play in centerfield. The Phils' centerfielder roared with energy after the fantastic grab.

the phillies are winning just enough games for me to not let this game piss me off. also, Brandon Marsh rules. pic.twitter.com/1qIZ0vLLBo — Absolutely Hammered (@AH_Pod) September 16, 2022

Moreover, Bryson Stott chipped a couple of doubles in the game. In the 7th inning, Stott started a little two-out rally, which unfortunately only amounted to one run. The Phillies would score one more run in the top of the 9th but fall 5-3 to close out the finale against the Fish.

Edmundo Sosa with hamstring injury running to first in a groundout. The severity of the issue is TBD, but Maton took over third base.

Edmundo Sosa has left the game with hamstring tightness. Here is the play where he grabbed his right hamstring pic.twitter.com/t7APMDNA0S — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) September 16, 2022

Noah Syndergaard located pitches poorly and received a stab from Marlins hitters Jordan Groshans and Bryan De La Cruz. The Phils fell to a 4-0 deficit.

De la Cruz is going to take you on a trip around the bases!!! pic.twitter.com/oSbX55MwJz — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) September 15, 2022

According to NBCSports Philadelphia, the Phillies have come back from behind 13/18 times against the Marlins. So, they are saying there is hope still yet.

However, pants down, Pablo Lopez, instead of the classic stirrups, changed his luck and kept the Phillies' bats quiet.

That fact did not stop Schwarbomb #38 from happening. Schwarber ties his career high in home runs from his 2019 season with the Cubs. Kyle Schwarber will have plenty of games to surpass his personal record of 38 as the Phillies look towards the series against division rival Atlanta.

Overall, Thor's performance was not his best in a Phillies uniform, but hopefully, he will bounce back for his next start, likely against Toronto. Pitch location will be critical for Syndergaard to impact this ball club with October baseball around the proverbial corner.

If he cannot pitch impactful baseball, the need for Wheeler to return is becoming more evident. Nola and Wheeler are one of the game's best 1-2 punches. The Phils will need a healthy duo to take on any Post Season opponent. According to the Phillies, Wheeler is projected to return on September 20th, the Toronto Blue Jays' two-game set. If he can get a few more regular season starts, that should put him in a prepared place for the playoffs.

The Philadelphia Phillies head to Hotlanta in the Peach State looking to snag a series win against the Braves. The Phillies are 6-6 against them this season, so hopefully, they can take a season series lead this weekend.