Rise and Phight: 9/16/2022

Heading into Atlanta for what is increasingly looking like a playoff preview, the Phillies begin a stretch of games where they need to simply not embarrass themselves. Out of the next eight games they have where they play the Braves, then the Blue Jays, then the Braves again, a winning record would be very nice, but isn’t mandatory. Since they have built themselves a bit of a cushion, the sky won’t be falling if they don’t play as well as they have lately. Will their spot be a little more tenuous? Of course, but there wouldn’t be any reason to panic. They should still be in fine shape.
It helps that they have played rather well against the Braves this season, so there isn’t some kind of mental hurdle they have to clear. It would be helpful if the offense got going a little bit more, but we’ll have to see. These are tough games, but unlike in the past, this roster is a bit different. They should be able to handle it.
On to the links.
