Rise and Phight: 9/19/2022

Was it me, or did the Phillies just look completely lifeless in Atlanta?

Maybe it’s just the frustration in the fan in me, but they looked like they had already lost each game before they stepped foot on the field. Plate appearances looked defeated, pitching felt like it was without heart. It’s completely anecdotal, of course, as well all know that players are doing everything they can each and every day, but this wasn’t a good series to watch. Here’s hoping going home gives a little energy.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: