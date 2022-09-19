Rise and Phight: 9/19/2022

Was it me, or did the Phillies just look completely lifeless in Atlanta?
Maybe it’s just the frustration in the fan in me, but they looked like they had already lost each game before they stepped foot on the field. Plate appearances looked defeated, pitching felt like it was without heart. It’s completely anecdotal, of course, as well all know that players are doing everything they can each and every day, but this wasn’t a good series to watch. Here’s hoping going home gives a little energy.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Zack Wheeler will make his return this week, but won’t go long in his first few starts back. He’ll be piggybacked by Noah Syndergaard.
- Thanks to his performances, Bailey Falter will remain in the rotation as Wheeler returns.
- J.T. Realmuto is dominating the basepaths - both as a runner and as a catcher controlling the running game.
- As the wild card lead dwindles away, the Phillies and Bryce Harper continue searching for answers ($).
MLB news:
- The quality start seems to be an endangered species, which makes what Framber Valdez accomplished all the more impressive.
- Do you like your stars active on social media? If so, the next generation of players will be your cup of tea.
- Aaron Judge hit home runs no. 58 and 59 yesterday. He’s getting close to the American League record.
- Ozzie Albies is done for the regular season, but the playoffs remain a possibility.
