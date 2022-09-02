Phight Club: Week 21

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in about 1,000 words.

Week Record: 3-3

Season Record: 73-58

Game 126 (W) - Phillies 7, Pirates 4

Box: Falter (W): 6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 6 K, 2 HR. Hoskins: 2 for 4, RBI. Harper: 1 for 4, 2 RBI. Realmuto: 10 for 4, RBI, SB. Castellanos: 2 for 4, RBI. Stott: 1 for 4, RBI. RPs: Brogdon, Alvarado, Robertson, Hand (S).

Storylines: Bryce Harper returned to the lineup and didn’t waste any time before making his presence known. His 2-run single was part of a 4-run first inning for the Phillies.

Injury watch and Transactions: Harper activated from 60-day IL; Munoz optioned to LV; Falter recalled.

Photo of the Game:

Game 127 (W) - Phillies 6, Pirates 0

Box: Gibson (W): 7 IP, 6 H, BB, 9 K. Hoskins: 1 for 3, RBI. Bohm: 1 for 4, RBI. Realmuto: 1 for 4, 3 RBI. Castellanos: 1 for 4, RBI, HR. RPs: Coonrod, Nelson.

Storylines: Another outstanding performance from the pitching staff led the Phillies to the win. Castellanos continued to have a quietly strong month of August.

Injury watch and Transactions: Zimmer DFA; Marsh activated from 10-day IL.

Photo of the Game:

Game 128 (L) - Phillies 0, Pirates 5

Box: Syndergaard (L): 5.2 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, BB, 5 K. Hits: Harper, Realmuto, Vierling (2). RPs: Nelson, Brogdon, Coonrod.

Storylines: This game was lost from the start, especially with the Pirates collecting not one, not two, but THREE triples against Syndergaard. The Phillies managed just four hits.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Phillies win 2-1

Game 129 (L) - Phillies 7, Diamondbacks 13

Box: Suarez: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 4 K. Schwarber: 2 for 5, 4 RBI, HR. Harper: 2 for 4, BB, RBI. Realmuto: 0 for 3, BB, 2 RBI. RPs: Sanchez (L), Bellatti, Alvarado, Hand. Errors: Segura (fielding).

Storylines: The pitching collapsed early, giving up six runs each in the fourth and fifth innings and blowing a seven-run lead.

Photo of the Game:

Game 130 (L) - Phillies 2, Diamondbacks 13

Box: Nola (L): 4 IP, 10 H, 8 ER, 5 K, HR. Marsh: 2 for 3, 3 RBI, HR. RPs: Coonrod, Brogdon, Robertson, Maton. Errors: Stubbs (throwing), Bohm (throwing).

Storylines: Yes, the photo of the game is Nick Maton pitching. Yes, that sums up this game perfectly.

Photo of the Game:

Game 131 (W) - Phillies 18, Diamondbacks 2

Box: Falter (W): 6.1 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 6 K, HR. Schwarber: 2 for 6, RBI. Hoskins: 3 for 6, RBI. Bohm: 2 for 6, RBI. Harper: 3 for 4, RBI. Realmuto: 2 for 4, RBI. Segura: 2 for 3, 2 RBI. Vierling: 2 for 6, 2 RBI. Marsh: 3 for 6, 3 RBI, 3B. Sosa: 2 for 6, RBI. Stubbs: 1 for 1, 2 RBI. RPs: Nelson.

Storylines: Every single starter in the lineup got at least two hits, and every player with an at bat except for Nick Maton had at least one RBI. The craziest thing? The Phillies scored 18 runs without a single home run. However, they did have six doubles and one triple.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Diamondbacks win 2-1

Media Moment of the Week:

Phoenix Suns player and Philadelphia native Mikal Bridges joined the Phillies during batting practice during the series in Arizona. Bridges is not at all subtle about his love for the Phillies on social media, and because of a friendly bet on the earlier series this season, the Diamondbacks celebrated Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day this series.

