Rise and Phight: 9/2/2022

Vinny Nittoli and Donny Sands were added to the roster yesterday with the expansion of roster sizes in September. We kind of knew Nittoli was going to get the call, but the promotion of Donny Sands was a bit surprising. Darick Hall had been productive while here in place of Bryce Harper, but the team decided against bringing him, electing to go with Sands. It’s probable that Garrett Stubbs’ ability to pinch hit, run and play the outfield meant he could be utilized a bit more in games now that Sands gives them a backup catcher were something catastrophic to happen.

There have been times when Sands has been forced to enter the game while J.T. Realmuto was already in the lineup, the team playing with fire that no injury was going to happen. This just gives them a little more freedom to continue doing this, knowing Sands can be used in case.

