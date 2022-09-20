Rise and Phight: 9/20/2022

They could use all the help they can get, so when the Mets beat the Brewers last night, it helped shrink the magic number by one. I know, I know - we don’t want to root for the Mets, but sometimes you have to do what you have to do.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies have shown before that they have some fight in them. They’ll need it now over these next two weeks.
- The lead in the wild card the Phillies had is starting to slip away, but there is still time left to get it done.
MLB news:
- It’s been a long time coming, but for Minnesota, they’re finally allowed to use Twins.com for their own team.
- The American League MVP isn’t the hardest award to call right now? Poppycock (it actually isn’t that hard. It’s Ohtani.)
- The Tigers have settled on the man to lead their future, selecting Scott Harris to be the president of baseball operations in Detroit.
