Rise and Phight: 9/21/2022

Not even going to talk about last night’s game. Didn’t even happen in my mind.
Move on.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- There is an actual deadline for clinching a wild card spot. It is game 160 and here is why.
- Darick Hall and Andrew Painter were named as the best minor league hitter and pitcher in the team’s system yesterday.
MLB news:
- In case you haven’t noticed, there are a lot of pitchers who are giving up on their fastballs. Here is why.
- Trades are fun. Trades are also sometimes very unpopular. Here, Ralph tells us which of these unpopular trades should happen this offseason ($).
- Large payrolls lead to wins? Why I never...
- Oh yeah, Aaron Judge did something last night. It’ll probably make the news or something, who knows.
