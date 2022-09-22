Rise and Phight: 9/22/2022

It was really good to see Zack Wheeler on the mound doing Zack Wheeler things last night. Not only can we be a little more confident in his long term health, for the short term, there can be a sigh of relief for the remainder of the season and potential playoffs. I didn’t think he’d throw as many pitches as he did, figuring the team would err on the side of caution, but getting near 60 pitches right away was encouraging to see.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- As hard as they keep making it on themselves, the Phillies still have math on their side in their push for the playoffs ($).
- Some random thoughts about the team in these final few days towards the playoffs.
- Is this it? Is this the mea culpa from Ken Rosenthal? BY GEORGE IT IS! KEN ROSENTHAL HAS ADMITTED HE WAS WRONG ABOUT THE PHILLIES ($)!!!!!
MLB news:
- The Mets set the record for most times being hit by a pitch as a team with 106. Probably for one of the first and only times this year, #LOLMets.
- There are some very important series coming up in these two weeks. Here are the nine most important.
- MLB always authenticates the gear that players use during historical moments. Here is a look at the process.
- If you have MLB TV, you’ve probably seen games on Bally Sports. Turns out, three of the major sports leagues are considering buying Bally Sports.
Loading comments...