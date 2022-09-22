Rise and Phight: 9/22/2022

It was really good to see Zack Wheeler on the mound doing Zack Wheeler things last night. Not only can we be a little more confident in his long term health, for the short term, there can be a sigh of relief for the remainder of the season and potential playoffs. I didn’t think he’d throw as many pitches as he did, figuring the team would err on the side of caution, but getting near 60 pitches right away was encouraging to see.

On to the links.

MLB news: