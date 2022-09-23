Phight Club: Weeks 23 and 24

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in about 1,000 words.

Season Record: 82-67

Week 22 Record: 5-1

Game 138 (W) - Phillies 5, Nationals 3

Storylines: Guthrie got his first two major league hits and his first two major league RBI. Hoskins and Realmuto both homered. Syndergaard (6 IP, 3 ER) got the win.

Game 139 (W) - Phillies 8, Nationals 5

Storylines: Harper, Maton, Marsh, and Schwarber all homered. It was Harper’s first since returning from a two-month stint on the IL. Suarez (6.2 IP, 4 ER) got the win.

Game 140 (W) - Phillies 7, Nationals 5

Storylines: Hoskins (4 RBI) and Bohm (2 RBI) carried the offense. Nola only lasted 2 innings, though he only gave up 2 hits and no runs. The bullpen pieced together another 7 innings. Alvarado got the win and Robertson got the save.

Series: Phillies sweep 3-0

Game 141 (W) - Phillies 2, Marlins 1

Storylines: Maton’s two-run homer was enough to give Falter (6 IP, 1 ER) his fifth win of the season. Robertson got the save.

Game 142 (W) - Phillies 6, Marlins 1

Storylines: Realmuto loves playing in Miami — he hit two homers and collected 4 total RBI. Harper (HR) and Segura (2B) also had an RBI apiece. Gibson (6 IP, 1 ER) got the win.

Game 143 (L) - Phillies 3, Marlins 5

Storylines: The win streak was snapped. Schwarber hit his 38th homer of the season, and Marsh tripled with two RBI. Syndergaard (6 IP, 4 ER) got the loss.

Series: Phillies win 2-1

Week 23 Record: 2-4

Game 144 (L) - Phillies 2, Braves 7

Storylines: Schwarber and Segura homered for the only two runs of the game for the Phillies. It was enough for the win through seven innings, but Dominguez gave up 6 runs in the eighth inning to give the Braves the win.

Game 145 (L) - Phillies 3, Braves 4

Storylines: Vierling (2) and Stott collected the only RBI for the Phillies, who struggled with runners in scoring position. Nola (7 IP, 4 ER) got the loss.

Game 146 (L) - Phillies 2, Braves 5

Storylines: A late attempt at a rally fell short as the Phillies got swept by the Braves. Bohm and Realmuto homered. Brogdon got the loss.

Series: Braves sweep 3-0

Game 147 (L) - Phillies 11, Blue Jays 18

Storylines: Despite scoring 11 runs, the Phillies couldn’t stop the bleeding or overcome an early deficit. Guthri got his first major league homer. Schwarber and Realmuto also homered. Gibson (5 IP, 7 ER) got the loss. The only pitcher in the game who didn’t give up a run — or even a hit — was superstar reliever Stubbs.

Game 148 (W) - Phillies 4, Blue Jays 3 (F/10)

Storylines: Vierling’s fifth hit of the night was the most important — a walk off single in the bottom of the tenth inning. It was his first Major League walk off. Wheeler started for the first time in about a month and threw four scoreless innings. Realmuto homered and Bellatti got the win.

Series: Split 1-1

Game 149 (W) - Phillies 1, Braves 0

Storylines: Vierling had the game-winning moment for the second night in a row, this time a sacrifice fly in the second inning. Suarez (6 IP) got the win, Eflin (1.2 IP) made his third relief appearance, and Alvarado (1.1 IP) got the save.

