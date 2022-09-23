 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 9/23/2022

Ladies and gentlemen....the weekend.

By Ethan Witte
Last night, Jose Alvarado was pretty dominant. His resurrection has really been key to this team’s somewhat decent bullpen performance this year. But watching Zach Eflin have just as good an outing was pleasantly surprising as well. As I wrote last week, Eflin has all of a sudden become pretty important to the bullpen’s makeup, so watching him perform well was a very good thing. Hopefully he can keep it going.

