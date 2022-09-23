Rise and Phight: 9/23/2022

Last night, Jose Alvarado was pretty dominant. His resurrection has really been key to this team’s somewhat decent bullpen performance this year. But watching Zach Eflin have just as good an outing was pleasantly surprising as well. As I wrote last week, Eflin has all of a sudden become pretty important to the bullpen’s makeup, so watching him perform well was a very good thing. Hopefully he can keep it going.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Seranthony Dominguez believes it’s a mechanical flaw that is to blame for his recent bout of sucking.
- Ask Andrew Painter and he is “100%” ready to join the rotation in 2023. It’s just up to the Phillies.
- Matt Vierling has been spending a lot of time lately with Kyle Schwarber. It’s helped fuel these past few games of his ($).
MLB news:
- The Twins have crashed and burned and might finish below .500 in the game’s weakest division.
- The new rules are going to benefit some and hurt some. Here’s a look at who it will affect the most next season ($).
- The Yankees DFA’ed Miguel Andujar, which means that Yankee fans can no longer create lopsided trades for stars including his name.
- Julio Rodriguez is hurt again, which could be a problem for the Mariners in the coming weeks.
