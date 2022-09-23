Rise and Phight: 9/23/2022

Last night, Jose Alvarado was pretty dominant. His resurrection has really been key to this team’s somewhat decent bullpen performance this year. But watching Zach Eflin have just as good an outing was pleasantly surprising as well. As I wrote last week, Eflin has all of a sudden become pretty important to the bullpen’s makeup, so watching him perform well was a very good thing. Hopefully he can keep it going.

On to the links.

MLB news: