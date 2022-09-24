Baseball is a game of inches, or so I’m told: Braves 6, Phillies 3

When Travis d’Arnaud was safe on the double in the second inning, a close play, you kind of had the feeling the game wasn’t going to go the Phillies’ way.

When Vaughn Grissom hit a seeing eye single to knock in d’Arnaud, you really kind of knew it wasn’t the Phillies’ day.

When Michael Harris II got this ball to leave the yard:

Michael Harris II swats the 19th home run of his rookie season!





you probably went and found something better to do with your day.

The Phillies dropped a tough one to the Braves today, Bailey Falter not able to make it out of the fourth inning, giving up six runs on ten hits to the Braves, who were without Ronald Acuna and Matt Olson in the lineup. Coupled with the offense for the Braves waking up, they were backed by Kyle Wright holding the Phillies hitless over five innings en route to his 20th win of the season. The offense for Philadelphia overall went rather limp today, only able to generate three hits in the whole game. Wright was very good, but he wasn’t dominant.

One good sign on the day was Bryce Harper getting off the schneid a bit, taking Wright deep to get the Phillies on the board in the sixth.

The Phils' second hit of the day was an opposite-field shot by Bryce Harper.

The game could have been very different at the end. The Phillies were able to scrape another run across to bring the score to 6-3 and were threatening to add to it with two men on and two out. Rhys Hoskins was at the plate and ripped a ball that was mere feet foul, just missing a game tying three-run home run, but instead struck out to end the threat.

It was nice to see the bullpen settling things down a bit, Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Dominguez, David Robertson and Zach Eflin all throwing a scoreless inning, but Falter was just not on his game today and he paid for it.

The Phillies will try and take their last home game of the season tomorrow against Charlie Morton.