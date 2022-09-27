 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 9/27/2022

Today begins a big series

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Thus begins the biggest 10 days of the team’s recent history.

But seriously, the Phillies have a big test in front of them. First the Cubs, then the Nationals, two teams that could play spoiler to the Phillies. The positive is that the Phillies have played bad teams well this year. Luckily for them, they get two bad teams in a row. It is obviously imperative that they take both series, but they have to start with tonight. Just win tonight, then move on.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...