Rise and Phight: 9/27/2022

Thus begins the biggest 10 days of the team’s recent history.
But seriously, the Phillies have a big test in front of them. First the Cubs, then the Nationals, two teams that could play spoiler to the Phillies. The positive is that the Phillies have played bad teams well this year. Luckily for them, they get two bad teams in a row. It is obviously imperative that they take both series, but they have to start with tonight. Just win tonight, then move on.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies have made September relevant again thanks to a near miraculous run at the playoffs.
- It looks like the rest the Phillies gave to Zack Wheeler is going to pay off for them.
- Today begins the biggest road trip this team has had in years. There is a lot riding on this trip, both this year and beyond ($).
MLB news:
- Listen, I know its scab-Deadspin, but they do ask a relevant question: why don’t more people care about the MLB playoffs this year?
- Not sure I added this the other day, but the layout for Luis Castillo’s super team friendly extension is put here.
