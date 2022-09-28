Rise and Phight: 9/28/2022

Ninth inning, down by one run against a bullpen that strikes fear in no man.
The Phillies took three pitches to end the ballgame.
Three.
Pitches.
A gameplan to attack the Cubs’ pitching that night that made no sense from the get go. A complete failure and a joke.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- As the bullpen has started to meltdown, the arrival and success of Zach Eflin has helped them immensely.
- After last night’s start, we can see why the Phillies rested Zack Wheeler. Let’s just hope they can make the playoffs to use him.
MLB news:
- There is a hurricane that might affect several important series this weekend. MLB is watching the situation.
- Richard Bleier had three balks called against him during the same at bat, resulting in a run and his being ejected.
- The Cardinals did the Phillies a solid and beat the Brewers last night, clinching the NL Central title.
