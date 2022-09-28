 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 9/28/2022

You have to be KIDDING ME!

By Ethan Witte
Ninth inning, down by one run against a bullpen that strikes fear in no man.

The Phillies took three pitches to end the ballgame.

Three.

Pitches.

A gameplan to attack the Cubs’ pitching that night that made no sense from the get go. A complete failure and a joke.

On to the links.

