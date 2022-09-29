Rise and Phight: 9/29/2022

If you see anything today or in the coming days about the players being unhappy with any criticism being heaped upon them, immediately reject it. Part of the job of a professional athlete is having to take that criticism in stride. If they are not happy with it, they can simply play better. But we as writers who write about the team are allowed to criticize when players are performing poorly and right now, well, I don’t need to tell you. Does the criticism need to be personal? No and if I am doing so, please point it out.
But any kind of criticism they get is completely warranted.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- It seems that the approaching hurricane is enough that the team and the league are discussing what changes need to be made to the schedule.
- If the Phillies make the playoffs - and boy is that a big “if” right now - J.T. Realmuto will be one of the big reasons.
- Johan Camargo has been outrighted off of the roster. Somewhere, Joe Girardi weeps...
MLB news:
- Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run yesterday, still 12 home runs short of the record for a season.
- MLB has a problem celebrating the brilliance of great regular season teams. They need to fix that.
- Prepare yourself: it’s quite possible that for the postseason, there will be advertising on the helmets of players.
- Logan O’Hoppe made his MLB debut last night. Good for him.
Loading comments...