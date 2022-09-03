Not the Apple of my eye: Giants 13, Phillies 1

After a tough series to the Diamondbacks where they allowed 13 unanswered runs and they also allow 9 runs the very next game, the Phillies entered this Giants series with some hope to try and get a clean series speaking that the Giants have lost 7 straight before the Phillies came to town. Based off the result from this Friday night massacre, they should be looking to try and just get one win and not start a losing streak of their own.

Gibson took the mound for this one. We all know Gibson to be a shaky or a frisky starting pitcher. Based off his last start on Apple TV in which he had a no hitter into the 7th inning, it would be easy to say that the Phillies wanted something similar or close to that. Did we get that? No, no we didn’t. Kyle Gibson would go on to not get through 2 innings of clean baseball. He allowed 5 hits, 7 earned runs and he walked 4 Giants.

Realmuto before the game said that Gibson is good when he is attacking batters. It’s easy to say that the batters were definitely doing the attacking this time.

On the other hand, Alex Cobb took the mound for the Giants. A similar type of player to Kyle Gibson. ERA is about the same and a similar attack. Cobb pitched very well for his team; 7 innings pitched, 3 hits, 0 earned runs and he struck out 7. Looking forward, the Phillies should really tread lightly with Gibson. You either get 6 or 7 really strong innings from him or he explodes in front of you and he can’t get through 4. Definitely a disappointing outing for him.

On to the offense, there wasn’t much to see. Rhys Hoskins got on early with a single to left but, the Phillies weren’t able to get him around the horn. The Phillies would sprinkle in a hit every now and then through out the game. They ended up with 5. Hoskins got one, Maton did as well, Stott had one and Alec Bohm had 2 with one of them being an RBI single in the later stages.

The Phillies should look away from this tough loss and focus ahead. With them slipping out of the 2nd wild card spot, they should look at that and realize that they still have a whole month of baseball left and the next best team, the Brewers, are not that far back from catching up to them. Bob Nightengale of USA Today, put out a piece saying that the Phillies “know that their good.” Everyone that calls themselves a Phillies fan were all saying the same thing; “I really hope he didn’t just jinx us.”

Noah Syndergaard takes the mound next for the Phillies at a more ideal starting time for the eastern folks, 4:05 PM. The Phillies will go up against Jakob Junis. He is a right hander with an ERA above 4. Hopefully the Phillies go ahead up and take advantage of that and get back on the winning path.