Can we just go home now?: Giants 5, Phillies 4

The west coast has not been kind so far this week to the Phillies and today continued that trend. Getting solid offense from Jean Segura and Bryson Stott was simply not enough as the defense and relief pitching, the two things that were predicted to be the worst parts of the team, let them down.

Noah Syndergaard started for the Phillies and got himself into trouble almost immediately, allowing a leadoff double to Lamonte Wade, Jr. to begin the Giants’ day. After getting the next batter to pop out, Thairo Estrada hit a little dribbler that Syndergaard fielded....and promptly threw into right field, allowing Wade to score.

The Giants take the lead on Thairo Estrada's swinging bunt and a wild throw from Noah Syndergaard pic.twitter.com/oGUnQ6mMw4 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 3, 2022

He’d get out of the inning, but it was a portend of doom for Syndergaard.

In the second, the offense for the Phillies answered, thanks to Stott reaching on a single and an error, then an RBI double by Segura. They would stop there and Syndergaard would hold the lead for that inning, but in the third, the lead disappeared. Two singles and a walk to begin the inning loaded the bases for the Giants. Estrada would strike out for the first out, but Joc Pederson, who has destroyed NL East pitching this season, singled to drive home Andrew Knapp and tie the game at two. Brandon Crawford came up next and hit a ball to Rhys Hoskins at first and...

The Phillies defense strikes!



Rhys Hoskins mishandles an easy one and everybody is safe, plus a run scores to give the Giants the lead. pic.twitter.com/4p9HU7wI1T — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) September 3, 2022

The damage was limited to two runs that inning, making it 3-2 into the fourth. There, Stott showed his power by blasting a ball into McCovey Cove.

Bryson Stott 9th Homerun of the Season pic.twitter.com/USTHv4IfcQ — Homeruns MLB (@homers_mlb) September 3, 2022

That tied things at three, but the Phillies had chances to tack on. In the top of the fifth, Kyle Schwarber doubled to start the inning, then went to third on a Hoskins single. With runners on the corners and no one out, the Giants played the infield in and it paid off. Alec Bohm grounded to the shortstop Crawford, who came home and got Schwarber trying to score. The next batter, Bryce Harper, grounded into a double play, ending a promising start to an inning.

Syndergaard struggled with his command most of the day and in the bottom of the fifth, it finally cost him his appearance on the mound. Mike Yastrzemski hit a ground rule double with one out, then went to third on a bunt single for Estrada. Rob Thomson came to get Syndergaard, bringing in Connor Brogdon to face Pederson. Pederson would single home another run on the day, making the score 4-3. Brogdon, to his credit, would get out of a bases loaded jam to end the inning, but the lead was back to San Francisco.

In the sixth, J.T. Realmuto singled to begin the inning and was driven home when Segura delivered again, this time, an RBI double that tied the game at four.

Jean Segura splits the gap and brings Bryson Stott around from1st to even it up at 4! pic.twitter.com/xHXkvJ6y44 — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) September 3, 2022

This game being a back and forth affair, one had the feeling the Giants were going to strike on their own and that feeling proved accurate. Brad Hand started the sixth, but Gabe Kapler was ready. A pinch hitter was brought in to face Hand and he gave up a double to Lewis Brinson. A succession of pinch hitters were brought in this inning, some successful, some not, but at the crucial point, Hand had bases loaded and two outs. In this situation, he faced Pederson, who has struggled against lefties all his career.

You know what happened next.

Hand walked Pederson, bringing home a run, the final run of the game for the Giants, but the one that would prove to be the difference. The Phillies had their chances. A leadoff triple in the seventh produced nothing. Back to back singles to start the eighth produced nothing. By the time it was the ninth, there was nothing left. Camilo Doval shut down the offense and ended the game.

It was a frustrating loss to say the least. The defensive play was sloppy all game. The pitching did the team no favors. The offense could not capitalize in chances to score runs. It just wasn’t a fun game to watch as you felt the whole time that whatever the Phillies did, the Giants would easily counter. Luckily for them, they get to face one of the better pitchers in the game tomorrow in Carlos Rodon.

Awesome.