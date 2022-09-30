Phight Club: Week 25

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in about 1,000 words.

Season Record: 83-72

Week Record: 1-5

Game 150 (W) - Phillies 9, Braves 1

Storylines: Nola (6 IP, 0 ER, 8 K) had one of the best September outings of his career. Hoskins hit his 29th homer of the season and collected 4 RBI. Bohm added a 3-hit night.

Game 151 (L) - Phillies 3, Braves 6

Storylines: Harper finally got back on the home run train with just his second since coming back from injury, but the offense didn’t have enough to pick up the slack from a bad start. Falter (3.2 IP, 6 ER) got the loss.

Game 152 (L) - Phillies 7, Braves 8 (F/11)

Storylines: This game took 11 innings and the good guys did not come out on top. Schwarber hit two home runs to extend his lead in the NL to 42. Harper, Bohm (2), Segura, and Realmuto also added RBI. Gibson (5 IP, 5 ER) had yet another questionable start and Bellatti (1 IP, 1 ER) got the loss.

Series: Split 2-2

Game 153 (L) - Phillies 1, Cubs 2

Storylines: Harper’s double to score Stott in the sixth was the only run for the Phillies, who wasted a beautiful start by Wheeler (6 IP, 1 ER). Brogdon got the loss and Chris Devenski made his Phillies debut. He’s the 30th player to make his Phillies debut this season, tying 2017 for the most in franchise history.

Game 154 (L) - Phillies 2, Cubs 4

Storylines: A four-run fifth inning for the Cubs was all it took for them to win this game. Nola (6 IP, 4 ER) got the loss. Harper collected both RBI, one on a sacrifice fly and one on a fielder’s choice.

Game 155 (L) - Phillies 0, Cubs 2

Storylines: The Cubs swept all six games against the Phillies this season for the first time ever. Suarez (6 IP, 2 ER) did not deserve the loss, but got it anyway. Harper had half of the Phillies’ six hits, but all were insignificant singles.

Series: Cubs sweep 3-0

Moment of the Week:

Poll What was the most memorable moment this week? Phillies split with Braves

Harper’s homer

Schwarber’s 2-homer game

Phillies score just 3 total runs in Chicago

Wheeler’s gem

Cubs sweep 2022 season vote view results 4% Phillies split with Braves (1 vote)

0% Harper’s homer (0 votes)

8% Schwarber’s 2-homer game (2 votes)

24% Phillies score just 3 total runs in Chicago (6 votes)

4% Wheeler’s gem (1 vote)

60% Cubs sweep 2022 season (15 votes) 25 votes total Vote Now

Question of the Week:

Phillies #1 prospect Andrew Painter was named Baseball America’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year. Rob Thomson said he’s excited to see Painter in spring training next season — assuming he’s still here by then. The Question: Do you think Thomson will still be here next season? Do you think he should be? If he is, how much control and leeway should he be given with the roster?

Review Previous Phight Club Recaps Here:

Week 1

Week 2

Week 3

Week 4

Week 5

Week 6

Week 7

Week 8

Week 9

Week 10

Week 11

Week 12

Week 13

Week 14

Week 15

Week 16

Week 17

Week 18

Week 19

Week 20

Week 21

Week 22

Weeks 23 and 24