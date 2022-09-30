Rise and Phight: 9/30/2022

It’s safe to say that today is the biggest day for the Phillies in a while. They were gifted a reprieve last night when the Brewers were beaten by the Marlins, but with their being in the lead, the Phillies need to take care of their own business first. They need to stop hoping for Milwaukee to stumble and break out of the gates themselves.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- We are getting close to the team completing its biggest collapse since 1964. They have a week to fix it ($).
- I mean, seriously: are they really going to blow it?
- Don’t forget, today’s game is no longer a single game. Today is the doubleheader thanks to Ian.
MLB news:
- Aaron Judge is going to be a free agent. So here are rankings of all teams who might be able to sign him.
- The Mets are bringing up their top prospect to try and give them an added boost for these final games.
- Sixto Sanchez is undergoing another shoulder surgery, but believes he’ll be ready for 2023.
