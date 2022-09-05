 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 9/5/2022

No games on Fourth of July or Labor Day. Seems weird

By Ethan Witte
Depth was always going to be an issue with the Phillies this season, but it looked like they had addressed it as best they could. In past seasons, if a player went down, the depth simply didn’t exist enough to let the team stay in the pennant race. This year, they’ve addressed that depth by adding players all over the diamond to help sustain things throughout the year. When Bryce Harper went down, they maintained a winning record.

Now though, the injuries are starting to mount and some players are going to have to step up. So far, we’ve seen Bailey Falter do so on the mound in place of Zack Wheeler, but the bullpen needs to be better. The outfield bats need to be better with Nick Castellanos now down. Though the schedule isn’t the most daunting, they have to win those games.

